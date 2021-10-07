Ubisoft has expanded the famed Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon by adding a unique gaming experience
Ubisoft have announced another adventure in their long line of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon games: Ghost Recon Frontline. Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, with a large collection of world-renowned brands, including Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, For Honor, Just Dance, Watch Dogs, and Tom Clancy’s video game series including Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six and The Division.www.femalefirst.co.uk
Comments / 0