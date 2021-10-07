What experts say about the best time to exercise
For everyone who hates setting their alarm an hour earlier to hit the gym, scientists may have some good news. Afternoon workouts lead to better outcomes for some people, according to a study published this year. The study, which looked at men who are at risk for or diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, found that participants who exercised in the afternoon experienced more metabolic benefits as well as more positive effects on their exercise performance and fat mass compared to participants who exercised in the morning.www.wlfi.com
Comments / 0