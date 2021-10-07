CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

By Alex Ritman
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2em29c_0cJnx82300

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life.

The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King , Idris Elba , Jonathan Majors , Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé, were among the major names in attendance for the opening night world premiere of Netflix ’s all-star, all-Black Western The Harder They Fall .

Following a week of rain, the weather also seemed to be on LFF’s side, with the red carpet remaining dry and guests able to enjoy a rare spot of October sunshine. And while the Royal Festival Hall was at full capacity for the screening, organizers were still trying to keep in line with the times, all guests asked in advance to report a recent negative COVID-19 test and encouraged to keep their masks on throughout (although few were seen wearing them). A sizable party — something else that has been in short supply at film festivals over the last 18 months — followed at London’s Freemasons’ Hall.

The Harder They Fall — a fast-paced and bloody revenge thriller from first time director Jeymes Samuel (better known as singer-songwriter The Bullitts) — sees King, Elba and Majors appear alongside Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield. And while the latter three may not have made the trip to London, other names expected to appear at the festival over the course of the next 11 days include the likes of Kristen Stewart for Spencer , Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons for The Power of the Dog , Maggie Gyllenhaal and Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter , Joel Coen and Frances McDormand for The Tragedy of Macbeth , and Kenneth Branagh and Judi Dench for Belfast .

Although a Western might not seem like a traditional curtain-raiser for a British festival, it was the perfect choice for director Samuel, a Londoner raised on Harrow Road in the north-west of the capital. Speaking at a press conference earlier in the day , the musician and filmmaker joked that he had previously gatecrashed the London Film Festival on several occasions.

“I’ve snuck into LFF so many times,” he said. “So to be here with my debut film is poetic in so many ways.”

Speaking on stage, Jay-Z — who produced the film — said that “to be releasing in London, where he’s from, has to be a dream.”

King was full of praise for the first-time director, saying that there was “nothing first-time director-ish” about his work. “I’ve seen directors doing this for a lot longer not have as much clarity,” she added.

Much noise was made on the night about The Harder We Fall ‘s all-Black cast, something not seen previously in Westerns. All the characters in the film were actual real-life people from the Wild West, Samuel claimed, and while the story itself may be fictitious he said he wanted to “assemble them like The Avengers.”

“It’s so much fun, and it’s pushing boundaries,” said festival director Tricia Tuttle at the premiere. “Also, it stars possibly our most glamorous BFI [British Film Institute] governor, Idris Elba.”

Elba, who has known Samuel for 15 years, said he believed The Harder They Fall was a “revolutionary” movie. “It’s very hard to redefine a genre, but I think James has done it.”

The BFI London Film Festival runs Oct. 6-17.

Comments / 20

Related
NME

Beyoncé and Jay-Z make surprise appearance at London Film Festival

Beyoncé and Jay-Z made a rare public appearance together at the premiere of The Harder They Fall at BFI’s London Film Festival. The singer posted pictures with her rapper husband in the back of a car on Instagram, along with shots from the red carpet at the event. The pair...
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Idris Elba's Beautiful Family Stole the Spotlight at His Own Movie Premiere

Idris Elba had his loved ones by his side as he attended the premiere of The Harder They Fall during the London Film Festival on Wednesday. For the special event, the English actor brought along his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, and his 19-year-old daughter, Isan Elba, whom he shares with ex-wife Hanne Norgaard. The trio flashed smiles for the cameras as they walked the red carpet together holding hands. At one point, Isan shared a cute moment with Idris's costar Regina King as they snapped a photo together. This isn't the first time the group have graced us with a sweet family outing. They previously attended the 2019 Golden Globes, where Isan served as the Golden Globes Ambassador. See more pictures from their latest appearance ahead and be sure to check out Idris in The Harder They Fall when it hits Netflix on Nov. 3.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Zazie Beetz
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Frances Mcdormand
Person
Jesse Plemons
Person
Lakeith Stanfield
Person
Delroy Lindo
Person
Regina King
Person
James
Person
Ted Sarandos
Person
Judi Dench
Person
Kirsten Dunst
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Best Life

See Idris Elba's 19-Year-Old Daughter, Who's Following in His Footsteps

A-list actor Idris Elba just made his latest premiere a family affair. On Wednesday, his daughter, Isan Elba, and wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, joined him for the world premiere of The Harder They Fall during the London Film Festival. While Elba sometimes shares posts about his personal life on social media, he's not an actor who puts everything about their life out there, including his kids. But now, Isan is making a name for herself. She's joined her dad at red carpet events, has her own social media accounts, and is following in her father's film footsteps. Read on to learn more about Idris Elba's daughter Isan.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé & Jay-Z Could Be First Couple To Compete For The Same Oscar Award

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are on the verge of making history -- again. After appearing together in a gawdy Tiffany & Co. ad campaign in which Hov and Bey dive all the way into lavishness and elegance, music's most notable and most important power couple could end up competing against each other.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Looks Sensational In Sheer Dress At ‘Bond’ Premiere After-Party

Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina, stole the show in a sheer dress at the ‘No Time To Die’ premiere after-party on Sept. 28. Idris Elba, 49, and his wife Sabrina, 32, looked amazing when they attended the after-party for the premiere of the new Bond film, No Time To Die, in London on September 28. The after-party was held at Annabel’s and Sabrina looked absolutely stunning when she rocked a skintight sheer black midi dress.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Festivals#West London#The Royal Festival Hall#Lff#Freemasons Hall#The Power Of The Dog
rolling out

Jay-Z and Beyoncé floss for ‘The Harder They Fall’ film screening in London

The Carters took a trip across the Atlantic this week to the United Kingdom to support the upcoming film The Harder They Fall at the BFI London Film Festival. Jay-Z is one of the executive producers along with James Lassiter of the Black western which will stream on Netflix and will star Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Jonathan Majors, Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield and Delroy Lindo. Hov spoke to PA Media on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, about the importance of having such a strong Black ensemble tell stories that depict the Western time frame.
MOVIES
Variety

Chinonye Chuwku’s Emmett Till Film for MGM’s Orion Pictures Adds 7 to Cast

MGM’s Orion Pictures’ film “Till,” starring Danielle Deadwyler, Whoopi Goldberg and Jalyn Hall as Emmett Till, has rounded out its cast. Frankie Faison, Jayme Lawson, Tosin Cole, Kevin Carroll, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Douglas Thompson and Roger Guenveur Smith have boarded the project, directed by Chinonye Chukwu. “Till” is currently filming in Atlanta, with the full cast pictured above. “Till” tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley (Deadwyler), chronicling her decision to have an open casket at Emmett’s funeral and allowing Jet magazine to publish David Jackson’s funeral photos in order to ensure people everywhere saw the true horrors of her son’s murder....
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
purewow.com

Idris Elba Brought His Wife & Daughter to the Premiere of His New Netflix Film﻿

Idris Elba turned his latest outing into a family affair. The 49-year-old actor recently stopped by the London Film Festival to attend the premiere of Netflix’s upcoming Western movie, The Harder They Fall, which features a star-studded cast (including Elba, Caleb McLaughlin, Regina King and Jonathan Majors). Elba was accompanied...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors in ‘The Harder They Fall’: Film Review | BFI London 2021

Netflix drama The Harder They Fall represents rambunctious, swaggering action-adventure set in the Old West but given something of a hip and happening look and feel thanks to a focus on Black characters inspired by historical figures, stylish craft contributions and inspired needle drops. It’s a solid effort from British singer-songwriter-producer Jeymes Samuel, also known as The Bullitts, and now a film industry multihyphenate. Thankfully, it’s also a considerable improvement on his previous directorial effort, 2013’s They Die by Dawn, a somewhat stilted 50-minute work that revolved around many of the same characters but with a different roster of actors. With...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Idris Elba Says All-Black Western ‘The Harder They Fall’ Helps “Redefine” the Genre

The Netflix film — from first-time director Jeymes Samuel and also starring Regina King, Jonathan Majors and Zazie Beetz — opens the 2021 BFI London Film Festival. The cast of Netflix Western The Harder They Fall rode into London on Wednesday for a press conference ahead of the film’s world premiere as the curtain-raiser for the 2021 London Film Festival.
MOVIES
manofmany.com

Jay-Z’s ‘The Harder They Fall’ Ain’t Your Grandaddy’s Western

The first trailer for the Netflix Western The Harder They Fall has been unveiled and no surprises, it’s an all-out gunslinging ride through the Wild West. But despite playing out all the old tropes we’ve seen before, the Idris Elba and Regina King-led action blockbuster does things a little differently. New blood in an old genre? Don’t mind if we do.
MOVIES
imdb.com

The Harder They Fall review – Idris Elba rides into trouble in garishly violent western

Jeymes Samuel’s gonzo revenge western, with a cast including Elba, Regina King, and Zazie Beetz is enjoyable, if face-splatteringly brutal. The London film festival saddles up for a gonzo revenge western which aims to reclaim the often erased African American side of this genre and history. It stars Regina King, Idris Elba and Lakeith Stanfield, and is created by the impressive hyphenate Jeymes Samuel, also known as singer-songwriter and film-maker The Bullitts, who also co-produces along with Tarantino veteran Lawrence Bender.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy