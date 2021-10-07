Foo Fighters, Tame Impala, St. Vincent to headline 2022 Innings Festival
Foo Fighters, Tame Impala, and St. Vincent will headline the fourth annual ‘Innings Festival,’ set to take place at Arizona’s Tempe Beach and Tempe Arts Park on February 26th and 27th, 2022. The bill for the two-day event also includes My Morning Jacket, Black Pumas, Billy Strings, Dashboard Confessional, White Reaper, Fitz and the Tantrums, Matt & Kim, Low Cut Connie, Jade Bird, and the Del Water Gap.www.klbjfm.com
Comments / 0