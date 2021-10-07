Foo Fighters, Tame Impala, St. Vincent to headline 2022 Innings Festival

Off With Their Heads have released a cover of "Everlong" by the Foo Fighters. The cover is available digitally today only for Bandcamp Friday and all proceeds from sale of the song will go towards Care.org, an organization that helps women in need around the world. Off With Their Heads will be touring the US this fall and last released Be Good in 2019. Check out the song below.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO