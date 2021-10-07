CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Schools will not reintroduce bubble system, says education minister - but masks could return

By India McTaggart
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchools will not reintroduce the policy of bubbles to protect against coronavirus but could see a return of face masks, the Education Secretary has warned. He said he had contingency plans to keep schools open, but told Sky News: "I don't want to return to bubbles because actually, you saw the fall off in attendance which really does harm mental wellbeing, mental health of children."

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

UK govt fumbled start of Covid crisis: MPs' probe

British government delays locking down society when Covid-19 hit last year were "one of the most important public health failures" in the country's history, a parliamentary report said Tuesday. Britain has been hit hard by the crisis, with nearly 138,000 Covid-19 deaths since March last year, raising questions about why it has fared worse than other nations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wbrc.com

Teachers unions say educators still split on masking in schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As COVID numbers decline, more schools across Alabama are dropping the mask requirement in the classroom, with the latest being Hoover City Schools. Officials with the Central Alabama American Federation for Teachers said educators are conflicted. President Marrianne Hayward said some teachers think mask mandates are too distracting for students and take away instruction time because they are constantly having to ask kids to pull their masks up.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AFP

New Zealand health workers, teachers told 'no jab, no job'

New Zealand announced Monday a sweeping "no jab, no job" policy for most healthcare workers and teachers to prevent the spread of Covid-19. "We can't leave anything to chance so that's why we are making it mandatory," said Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins, who is also the education minister. Doctors, nurses and other frontline health workers must be double-jabbed by December 1 while everyone working in the education sector who has contact with students must have their two doses by January 1. The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners backed mandatory vaccinations with president Samantha Murton describing it as a "bold, but necessary call" to make.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Covid masks could return to schools in ‘contingency plan’ to protect lessons, education secretary hints

Children could be asked to wear Covid face masks in classrooms again if cases of the virus surge over winter, Nadhim Zahawi has suggested.The education secretary said the measure is part of contingency plans being drawn up by his department to ensure lessons continue over the coming months.His comments came after figures published over the weekend suggested one in 20 secondary-age children in England were infected with the virus last week.The Covid rate, which came from Office for National Statistics data, was the highest of any age group reported since the pandemic struck in March 2020.Children are classed as very...
EDUCATION
Telegraph

Children could be asked to wear face masks in school again, says Education Secretary

The Education Secretary has indicated that children could be asked to wear face masks in the classroom again if Covid-19 cases surge over the winter. Nadhim Zahawi, who was promoted to the helm of the Department for Education in the reshuffle last month, said on Sunday that he has drawn up back-up plans to keep schools open in coming months.
EDUCATION
Telegraph

Bring back school bubbles system amid rising Covid cases, says union

Bubbles and self-isolation for children should be brought back to schools, the UK's largest teaching union has said. The National Education Union (NEU) urged Nadhim Zahawi, the Education Secretary, to reintroduce additional Covid safety measures in schools amid rising cases and pupil absence. Four education unions have joined the NEU...
EDUCATION
Shropshire Star

Masks could return to classrooms in England to stem spread of coronavirus

The Education Secretary said masks were part of contingency plans to keep schools open. Mask-wearing for pupils could return to schools under contingency plans to keep coronavirus at bay in the classroom over winter. Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said he did not want to see the return of bubbles, where...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education System#School Children#Schooling#Secondary Schools#Sky News
local21news.com

Secretary of Education apologizes for timing of school mask mandate

Springettsbury Township, York County — An apology from Pennsylvania's Secretary of Education for the mask mandate in schools that is causing rifts throughout many communities. During a visit to Yorkshire Elementary School on Thursday, Secretary Dr. Noe Ortega emphasized the importance of good hygiene and masks in schools. “From our...
YORK COUNTY, PA
The Independent

Covid news - live: Starmer says PM should apologise over ‘damning’ report on handling of pandemic

Sir Keir Starmer has called on Boris Johnson to apologise to bereaved families after a critical report on the government’s Covid response was released. The Labour leader said the report was a “damning indictment” of the Government and thinks that the public Covid inquiry should begin earlier than the planned date of Spring 2022. The report said mistakes at the start of the Covid pandemic cost lives and the government’s initial policy “one of the most important public health failures” ever in the UK. The joint inquiry by the Science and Technology Committeeâ¯and theâ¯ Health and Social Care Committee...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

Rajasthan education minister Dotasra says 'schools with more women staff sees more squabbles'

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 13 (ANI): Rajasthan education minister Govind Singh Dotasra has made a bizarre statement in which he said that women squabbled more and if female staff sorted it out among themselves, "they would always find themselves ahead of men."Addressing a gathering at an International Day of the Girl Child here on Monday, the minister said schools which have more women staff, there are bound to be more squabbles and results in either the principal or the teachers having to resort to 'Saridon' (a popular medicine for headache).
EDUCATION
Missouri Independent

Missouri students can now ‘test to stay’ to remain in classroom after COVID exposure

Missouri students and teachers identified as being exposed to a coronavirus case in school may now be permitted to remain in class if they continue to test negative for the virus and properly wear a mask. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) updated its school reopening guidance Friday to include the new “test […] The post Missouri students can now ‘test to stay’ to remain in classroom after COVID exposure appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

New Zealand's doctors and teachers must soon be vaccinated

Most of New Zealand's health care workers and teachers will soon be legally required to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, the government announced Monday.A new mandate compels doctors, pharmacists, community nurses and many other health care workers to be fully vaccinated by December. Teachers and other education workers must be fully vaccinated by January. COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said many in those professions had already gotten their jabs but they couldn't leave anything to chance, especially because those people deal with sick patients and young children who aren’t yet approved for the vaccine themselves.”It’s not an easy decision,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The government’s callous response to the Covid report tells us everything we need to know

I am lying in bed this week with a stinking cold. Obviously I didn’t think it was a cold. We never do, now, do we? No hangover passes without my sticking various swabs up my nose to see if the sweats I am feeling are self-inflicted or a symptom of Covid-19. I guess we are lucky, eighteen months on, that we are at least able to test constantly, invading our sinuses with spiky swabs.It wasn’t always like this, though, and this morning’s reading – the joint report by the Health and Social Care Committee and the Science and Technology Committee...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

A minister has refused to apologise over damning pandemic report findings and people are furious

A government minister has refused to apologise over the handling of the pandemic and people are furious. Speaking to Sky News, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay fobbed off a number of requests to say sorry after a report concluded the government made serious errors in its early handling of the pandemic, and merely said: “If there are lessons to learn, we’re keen to do so.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Report says UK's slow virus lockdown cost 1000s of lives

The British government waited too long to impose a lockdown in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, missing a chance to contain the disease and leading to thousands of unnecessary deaths, lawmakers concluded Tuesday in a hard-hitting report.The deadly delay resulted from ministers’ failure to question the recommendations of scientific advisers, resulting in a dangerous level of “groupthink” that caused them to dismiss the more aggressive strategies adopted in East and Southeast Asia, according to the joint report from the House of Commons’ science and health committees.It was only when Britain’s National Health Service risked being overwhelmed by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Transport secretary refuses to specify date for ending of PCR tests

Ministers are refusing to say when cheap, swift lateral flow tests will replace PCRs for arriving travellers to the UK.On Thursday the health secretary, Sajid Javid, repeated a government promise on switching to cheaper, faster tests, saying: “We’re now making it easier and cheaper for people to travel by allowing fully vaccinated travellers from non-red list countries to use lateral flow tests on day two of arrival, as long as they provide proof of use.”But vaccinated travellers are no closer to knowing when in the next three weeks the switch will take place.Speaking on BBC Today, the transport secretary, Grant...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

UK nightlife sector lost 86,000 jobs during Covid: study

Some 86,000 jobs have been lost in the UK's nightlife sector since 2019, an industry body said on Monday, blaming coronavirus closures. But it said there were "fears that many of the jobs lost to the pandemic in the night-time economy sector will be lost for good" because of closures and lower demand.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy