Schools will not reintroduce bubble system, says education minister - but masks could return
Schools will not reintroduce the policy of bubbles to protect against coronavirus but could see a return of face masks, the Education Secretary has warned. He said he had contingency plans to keep schools open, but told Sky News: "I don't want to return to bubbles because actually, you saw the fall off in attendance which really does harm mental wellbeing, mental health of children."www.telegraph.co.uk
