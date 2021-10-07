CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Paint Over DRYLOK Paint

By Kathy Adams
hunker.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDRYLOK, a specialty line of paint products from United Gilsonite Laboratories, offers a means to block moisture from getting through brick, concrete block and similar materials. It's ideal for basements, foundations and areas occasionally prone to excessive moisture. While this coating comes in a handful of colors and does not require additional paints, you can paint over DRYLOK with latex or acrylic paints once the underlying coats have dried.

