How to Paint Over DRYLOK Paint

In theory, painting over existing terrazzo flooring should be an easy and cost-effective alternative to ripping it up and replacing it with something else. In practice, it can become a messy, expensive nightmare – unless you follow a few crucial steps. Terrazzo flooring is made by exposing marble chips on the surface of concrete and polishing until smooth, either directly on the ground or in tile form. While it was pretty trendy in the 1940s and '50s, not everyone loves the chipped look. It can be slippery, too, so it's not ideal for households with young kids or older residents. With the right prep and materials, you can transform unloved terrazzo into flooring that suits your style.

