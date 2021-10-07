CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oku's Triada Relic

IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Oku's Triada Relic Mission. Here, we'll guide you how to find all the clues to help you navigate through the Fort Oro estate and find the Relic at its resting place. Operation Stats.

www.ign.com

trueachievements.com

Best price for Stellaris: Ancient Relics Story Pack on Xbox One

Type Add-on Publisher Paradox Interactive. Developer Paradox Development Studio, Tantalus Media. Uncover the ruins of long-dead civilizations to piece together their story. Excavate derelict cities and ships to unearth the truth, discover powerful relics and harness them for your own ambitions. Ancient Relics includes:. ● Relics: Collect relics in your...
noisypixel.net

Death’s Gambit: Afterlife Review – Relics of Undying Passion

It’s a rare sight to see developers push anything more than a few small patches to their already released games, let alone an entire revamp version with additional content and free of charge. However, developer White Rabbit demonstrates their passion and dedication to their 2018 release of Death’s Gambit. Now,...
gaminginstincts.com

Diablo II Resurrected Review – A Well Preserved Relic

PLATFORMS: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC. DEVELOPER: Blizzard Entertainment, Vicarious Visions. *Disclaimer - This product is being reviewed on the Xbox Series X and played on the "Hardcore" (permadeath mode) with the code provided by the publisher for the purposes of this review. Gaming Instincts is an Amazon affiliate and does gain financial benefits if you choose to purchase this product on this page.*
vg247.com

New World Relics of the Tower and how to beat Taskmaster Holm

New World Relics of the Tower is part of a quest chain in Cutlass Keys with a challenging fight a the end. Seeing it through is worth your while, though. You’ll get you a unique musket and plenty of extra experience to help level up faster. New World Relics of...
GamesRadar+

How to find all Far Cry 6 Triada Blessings Relics and get Oluso the Ghost Panther

Far Cry 6 Triada Blessings mission is a Yaran Stories sidequest where players find three Relics to unlock the secret of Oluwa Cave, and Oluso the Ghost Panther as an amigo. Inside of which are numerous treasures - including a unique Supremo, Resolver weapon and that mystical panther. However, finding the Relics can be tricky, with puzzles, platforming and enemies ahead. We'll take you on a walkthrough of the Far Cry 6 Triada Blessings sidequest, including how to get the three Relics and how to get the mystical ghost panther Amigo on your side.
gameranx.com

Far Cry 6: How To Unlock The Black Panther Amigo & Shoot Through Walls | Triada Relics Guide

One of the best rewards you can find in Far Cry 6 is hidden in Oluwo Cave, on Quito Island. By completing a hidden quest here, you’ll gain three powerful rewards — a Supremo Super Weapon that marks all nearby enemies automatically, a unique gun that can shoot through walls, and a stealth Black Panther amigo that’ll take everyone down from the shadows. This is absolutely one of the coolest little quests in the game, so if you don’t want to miss out, here’s what you need to know.
IGN

Oluwa Shrines - Oku's Idols

This section of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details the locations of all the Oluwa Shrines in the game (also known as Oku's Idols). We'll reveal where they all are on the map, and how to get to them all. Oluwa Shrines are small blue pots found at some...
gamepur.com

How to complete Mimo Abosi’s Triada Relic treasure hunt in Far Cry 6

Deep in the construction site in La Joya, you will find a great treasure. Before you can obtain your treasure you must complete a trial. Here is how to complete it. Head to the southwestern region of La Joya. There is a construction site in this area. You will know when you have reached the area by the large machinery surrounding the upheaved dirt. Check the map below for reference if needed.
IGN

Burenia: Reach the Ghavoran Elevator

Welcome to IGN's Video Walkthrough for Metroid Dread. This video contains part fifteen, as Samus returns to Burenia to reach the elevator up to Ghavoran, but must contend with a deadly underwater boss enemy first.
IGN

Ferenia: Exploration

Welcome to IGN's Video Walkthrough for Metroid Dread. This video contains part fourteen, where Samus enters the new region of Ferenia to learn the truth about the Chozo that attacked her, and more startling revelations..
gamepur.com

How to complete the Triada Blessings quest in Far Cry 6

The Triada Blessings quest is a Treasure Hunt in Far Cry 6 that will lead you to one of the best stealth armor, weapon, and Amigo combinations in the game. This guide covers how to complete the quest so you can claim all this for yourself and start destroying Castillo’s forces without them ever seeing you.
IGN

Disney Teases a Star Wars Video Game Announcement for December

Disney and Lucasfilm have teased a Star Wars video game announcement for December as part of a publishing campaign that will reveal new Star Wars products every Tuesday for the rest of the year. As announced in an article on the official Star Wars website, the companies have launched their...
IGN

Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost Event Goes Live

Bungie has kicked off Destiny 2’s annual Halloween event, Festival of the Lost. The event will be free to all players and it will run until November 2. Unlike previous years’ Festival of the Lost that featured Mercury’s Infinite Forest, this year’s event takes place in Haunted Sectors on the Moon. Enemies in the Haunted Sectors have their heads replaced with jack-o-lanterns, who can be killed to get candies that are used to unlock event-exclusive items like masks, cosmetics, and more. Bungie has described the Haunted Sectors storyline by saying, “An Exo and a Vex Mind have merged to become something... new, a Guardian on Nessus is being hunted for their Ghost, and headless creatures prowl through the dark chasms of the Moon. Grab your favourite mask, join a fireteam, and embark on three new tales of terror.”
IGN

Avowed Is ‘Undoubtedly’ Obsidian’s Take on Elder Scrolls, Development Close to Playable Alpha: Report

First announced at Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase last year, Obsidian Entertainment's upcoming RPG Avowed has been shrouded in mystery, until now. A series of detailed breakdowns on the game’s world and combat systems have now been shared by Jez Corden (Windows Central), all of it pointing towards Avowed being a clear mix of Obsidian’s previous games, The Outer Worlds and Pillars of Eternity.
IGN

Ghavoran - Obtain the Super Missile

Exiting the elevator from Burenia, you’ll find yourself in a lush forested environment complete with overgrown ruins of Chozo statues. With the sealed door on the left, yank open the grapple door on the right and move onward and upward using the magnetic rails. Once you reach the room above,...
IGN

Everything We Learned From the Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker Preview

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker is set to conclude a decades-long storyline that began at launch. Aside from hours and hours of new story content, the next expansion, Endwalker, will include several new areas and two new job classes: the healer-class Sage, and melee DPS Reaper. IGN was given hands-on time...
IGN

PlayStation All-Stars 2: Our Dream Roster List - Beyond Episode 721

On this week's episode of IGN's PlayStation podcast, Podcast Beyond!, host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Matt Kim and Mitchell Saltzman to discuss the latest in the world of PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation VR. The panel dives into some of the latest PlayStation news, like PlayStation's mobile games interest and Jim Ryan's recent comments about wanting to expand the PlayStation player base, the 5th anniversary of PSVR and some of our favorite PSVR games, and a little bit about what we hope to see in the updates made to PSVR 2 next-gen hardware. But the trio, emboldened by the end of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's DLC fighters, and the release of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, dives into our dream roster list for PlayStation ALl-Stars 2, the unannounced fighting game sequel we hope really gets made some day. We dig into the obvious and deep cut choices we hope to see, what potential from new and old PlayStation franchises could make their way into the roster for a PlayStation All-Star sequel for PS5, and try to explain away some of our strangest choices. Really, we're sorry. Plus, Jonathon speaks with the developers behind JETT: The Far Shore, including its co-creator and composer about bringing its unique adventure to life, Mitchell gives his thoughts on Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl and Demon Slayer, and Matt offers preview impressions of his time with Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker content, including FF14's two upcoming new classes and why he and Jonathon think it's worth jumping into Final Fantasy XIV before Endwalker. We also dig into a Memory Card story, and much more! And if you're looking for more places to enjoy the show, check out Podcast Beyond! on all available platforms: https://linktr.ee/podcastbeyond.
IGN

Brawlhalla - New Legend: Munin Trailer

Munin the Raven joins Brawlhalla and is available now in the fighting game. Check out the trailer for a look at the character in action. As part of an awesome musical duo called Ravenqueen, Munin rocks and defeats her enemies using her music and energy blasts.
