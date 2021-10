Oku's Triada Relic

On this week's episode of IGN's PlayStation podcast, Podcast Beyond!, host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Matt Kim and Mitchell Saltzman to discuss the latest in the world of PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation VR. The panel dives into some of the latest PlayStation news, like PlayStation's mobile games interest and Jim Ryan's recent comments about wanting to expand the PlayStation player base, the 5th anniversary of PSVR and some of our favorite PSVR games, and a little bit about what we hope to see in the updates made to PSVR 2 next-gen hardware. But the trio, emboldened by the end of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's DLC fighters, and the release of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, dives into our dream roster list for PlayStation ALl-Stars 2, the unannounced fighting game sequel we hope really gets made some day. We dig into the obvious and deep cut choices we hope to see, what potential from new and old PlayStation franchises could make their way into the roster for a PlayStation All-Star sequel for PS5, and try to explain away some of our strangest choices. Really, we're sorry. Plus, Jonathon speaks with the developers behind JETT: The Far Shore, including its co-creator and composer about bringing its unique adventure to life, Mitchell gives his thoughts on Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl and Demon Slayer, and Matt offers preview impressions of his time with Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker content, including FF14's two upcoming new classes and why he and Jonathon think it's worth jumping into Final Fantasy XIV before Endwalker. We also dig into a Memory Card story, and much more! And if you're looking for more places to enjoy the show, check out Podcast Beyond! on all available platforms: https://linktr.ee/podcastbeyond.

