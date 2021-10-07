California exploits incarcerated firefighters
Massive California fires have devastated landscapes and engulfed wildlife more frequently in recent years. But, there is a shortage of firefighters hosing down blazing fires. As a result, 40% of those who fight fires are inmates and incarcerated individuals with no clear professional path to becoming firefighters. The lack of recognition to provide towards the safety, pay and future employment for incarcerated firefighters is not only unethical but an opportunity California must address.dailytitan.com
Comments / 0