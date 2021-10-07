CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Commentary: Repeat L.A.? Dodgers spark hope that another ring is possible

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 6, 2021: Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Chris Taylor (3) reacts while running the bases after his 2-run homer wins the game against the St Louis Cardinals in the National League Wild Card game at Dodger Stadium on October 6, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times) Los Angeles, CA - October 06: Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Chris Taylor celebrates while rounding the basesafter hitting the game-winning two-r...

www.dailydodgers.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Dodgers Rumors: Could Mike Trout ruin LAD’s offseason plans with Max Scherzer?

Regardless of how the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ season ends, you can bet the front office will be jumping at the opportunity to keep Max Scherzer on the roster come November. The three-time Cy Young winner will be a free agent once his massive seven-year, $210 million contract expires in just over a month and he’ll be a hot commodity since he’s going to finish either first or second in the 2021 Cy Young race. He could have a fourth award when all is said and done.
MLB
Bleacher Report

2021 MLB Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions for Max Scherzer, Anthony Rizzo, More

The 2021 MLB postseason is underway. Tuesday and Wednesday brought us the wild-card games—with the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers advancing—and divisional series are set to begin Thursday. While eight teams are still alive in the race to win the World Series, the rest of Major League Baseball...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
FanSided

Mookie Betts was furious over Brandon Crawford’s elite grab

Mookie Betts could not believe Brandon Crawford robbed him of a base knock in Game 3. Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts was beside himself when San Francisco Giants shortstop robbed him of a clutch base hit. Runs were at a premium in Game 3 of the 2021 NLDS....
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers fans being crushed for gesture during Game 3

Los Angeles Dodgers fans seemingly broke one of the cardinal rules of baseball during the team’s Game 3 loss on Monday night. The Dodgers lost a 1-0 heartbreaker to San Francisco, with the lone run coming on an Evan Longoria home run in the top of the fifth inning. It seems something happened just moments before that home run, however. Mere moments before Longoria’s fateful swing, the wave took hold around Dodger Stadium.
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Dodgers look to keep division hopes alive for another day

Entering Friday, the Giants' magic number to win the NL West is two. Though there is still hope alive for the Dodgers to tie and force a Game 163, there's a chance the Giants could clinch the division tonight. A Dodgers loss to the Brewers and a Giants win against the Padres would do just that.
MLB
laloyolan.com

Seeking to repeat: A look at the playoff picture for the Dodgers

The Major League Baseball (MLB) postseason is just around the corner, and the Los Angeles Dodgers have the chance to go back-to-back as World Series Champions despite the dominance of their division rival, the San Francisco Giants. With less than a week remaining in the regular season, the Dodgers are...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National League#The St Louis Cardinals#Los Angeles Times
nbcsportsedge.com

Turner's Grand Slam Sparks Dodgers Comeback

The Dodgers put together another incredible comeback on Friday against the Brewers to get the win and keep them alive in the NL West race. Trea Turner got the scoring started with a solo homer off of Eric Lauer in the first inning. Things took a turn for the worse when Clayton Kershaw was removed in the second inning with forearm discomfort. It wasn't looking good for Los Angeles as they fell behind 5-1 through four innings.
MLB
dailydodgers.com

World Series predictions: Can Dodgers repeat as champions?

Will Laws Dodgers over White Sox (5 games) Trea Turner I'm sticking with my preseason pick for the AL World Series representative despite Carlos Rodón's shoulder soreness, which has sapped him of a few ticks of velocity. Even if Chicago's Cy Young contender isn't available, they have three other starters in Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito and Dylan Cease who can carry the load before handing the ball to an underrated bullpen that's posted the second-best FIP (3.63) among playoff teams in the second ha...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Redlands Daily Facts

Dodgers’ repeat bid begins with win-or-go-home wild-card game

LOS ANGELES — Winning 106 games (tying the franchise record) was not enough for the Dodgers to avoid this predicament – starting the postseason with their backs to the wall in a one-game, win-or-go-home playoff. To which, Max Scherzer essentially says – suck it up, snowflake. “Look, you’ve got to...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy