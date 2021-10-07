CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dodgers trump the Cardinals with a late game walk-off home run

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning pushed the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday night during the National League Wild Card Game. The Dodgers' Chris Taylor, who was suffering from a recurring neck injury, netted the team the needed late-in-the-game lead over the Cardinals. According to StatsPerform, a sports technology company, Taylor is only the second player in Major League Baseball history to hit a walk-off home run during an important w...

