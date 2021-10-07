The Dodgers trump the Cardinals with a late game walk-off home run

The 2021 NL Wild Card Game is one that Dodgers fans will never forget. Dodgers Stadium was packed and fans were on their feet for the entire game. Within the first inning, the Cardinals were up by one. It was a slow start for Max Scherzer but he was able to make some clutch pitches. By the fourth inning, to Scherzer's amazement, and with a little anger he was sent to the bench to watch the rest of the game from the dugout.

