HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Active weather is being seen across the nation as a massive storm system sweeps across the country. An upper level, cold core low will bring winter weather and high winds to some and severe thunderstorms/hail to others. Starting in the central part of the country, where the system is currently passing, a high wind warning in is place for Northern Nebraska and central South Dakota. A winter storm warning is in effect for eastern Wyoming and parts of Montana, North and South Dakota. Within this, blizzard-like conditions are expected. Winds up to 65+ mph AND a foot of snow could be seen in eastern Wyoming. Northern Kansas can be waking up to frosty conditions after the passing of the strong cold front.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO