CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA-Durant still sees Irving playing for Nets despite vaccine stance

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant said he still envisions Kyrie Irving playing a role for the team this season despite uncertainty over the seven-time All Star’s COVID-19 vaccination status.

The season begins on Oct. 19 and unvaccinated players must comply with a long list of restrictions to play in games and take part in team activities such as practice.

Irving has not said if he has been vaccinated and asked for privacy when asked about it late last month at a Nets media day, the NBA said.

The 29-year-old did not participate in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“I’m envisioning Kyrie being a part of our team. Maybe I’m just naive, but that’s just how I feel,” Durant told reporters on Wednesday.

Durant said Irving needed time to deal with the matter but that the Nets had to adapt in his absence.

“He’s a special player so it’s going to be hard to duplicate what he brings,” he added. “But professional sports are about the next man up mentality, so we’re looking forward to guys stepping up and filling in that role as best as they can.”

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant’s 1-word reaction to Isiah Thomas’ Kyrie Irving take

NBA legend Isiah Thomas recently claimed that the Brooklyn Nets “will not win the championship” without Kyrie Irving. Kevin Durant, for his part, couldn’t agree more. On social media, Durant made sure to let everyone know how he feels after Thomas and former Nets guards Kenny Anderson and Sherman Douglas showed their support to Irving. Thomas, in particular, had nothing but praises for Kyrie and his impact to the game that people often overlook. In response, KD simply said “Factory” and “Fact.”
NBA
NBC Washington

List of Vaccinated, Unvaccinated NBA Players Ahead of Season

Which NBA players are vaccinated, unvaccinated against COVID-19? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Coronavirus vaccines have been at the center of heated debates for the last year and a half, and the NBA is no different. The league will not require players to receive their full COVID-19 vaccines for...
NBA
RealGM

James Harden Suggests He Won't Sign Extension With Nets To Become Free Agent In 2022

James Harden explained why he's taking his time on making a decision on whether he will sign a contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets before the season starts. "You know, I think over the course of my career I've never been a free agent before, so I've always just been loyal and just signed it, you know, the contract extension," said Harden to Malika Andrews. "Just being there, being there, being there. I just want to take my time with it. It would be very, very difficult to leave here, or to even leave Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
ClutchPoints

Knicks legend Charles Oakley makes bold prediction on Nets-Kyrie Irving saga

The Brooklyn Nets are seen by many as the favorites to win the title, but the latest Kyrie Irving drama has been hurting their championship shine before the season begins. However, New York Knicks icon Charles Oakley thinks he might not even matter. The legendary defender voiced out exactly that to TMZ as he shared his thoughts about Kyrie and the Nets.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Nba Durant
ClutchPoints

Nets agree to 2 player trades with Rockets, Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers all made minor moves Tuesday night involving salary dumps and future draft picks. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are acquiring Edmund Sumner and the Miami Heat’s 2025 second round pick from the Pacers. Once the deal is finalized, Woj reports the Nets will then waive Sumner, who’s already out for the season due to a knee injury.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Nets news: Kyrie Irving brutally criticized by ex-NBA star over vaccination saga

The Kyrie Irving saga has been one of the highlights of this off-season. For the uninitiated: Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets star point guard, hasn’t been vaccinated against the COVID-19 vaccine. It wouldn’t normally be a problem… but New York City laws prohibit Irving from playing in Nets home games. As a result, the eccentric point guard is slated to miss half of the regular season.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Kevin Durant 'Wouldn't Lose Sleep' If Nets Traded Kyrie Irving, Says Stephen A. Smith

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant reportedly wouldn't voice opposition if the team's front office tries to trade guard Kyrie Irving because of his potential unavailability for the 2021-22 NBA season. Nets general manager Sean Marks announced Tuesday the franchise wouldn't allow Irving to take part in practices or games "until...
NBA
The Big Lead

Kyrie Irving is a Problem

Kyrie Irving is a problem. As long as that term has existed online, it's been an apt description of Irving. An impossibly talented basketball player who would give even the best defenders in the world trouble. He was blessed with the ability to do multiple things at an All-Star level and one of the best handles in the history of his sport. We've always known he's been a problem, but because of those gifts, we've tried to ignore all the other ways he's a problem.
NBA
FanSided

Nets: NBA announcement throws new wrinkle into Kyrie Irving vaccine saga

As far as star power is concerned, there isn’t a team in the NBA that can compete with the Brooklyn Nets when they’re at full strength. Unfortunately for the Nets, they could be at a distinct disadvantage for half of the upcoming season, as Kyrie Irving has been exposed as one of the few high-profile players in the league that isn’t vaccinated.
NBA
Reuters

Reuters

201K+
Followers
221K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy