Snohomish County, WA

Schedule of special film screenings around Snohomish County

By Herald Staff, Life, Go-See-Do
HeraldNet
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe listings include Edmonds Center for the Arts, Historic Everett Theatre and Whidbey Island Center for the Arts showings. “Hopped Up”: Watch the award-winning documentary “Hopped Up: How Yakima Valley Changed Craft Beer Forever” by Everett filmmaker Daniel A. Cardenas. The 2021 documentary is showing at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Historic Everett Theatre, 2911 Colby Ave., Everett. Tickets are $2.50-$12.50. Call 425-258-6766 or go to www.yourhet.org for more information.

