CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Rapids, MI

Adventure Point to host Fall Harvest Days this weekend

By Dana Whyte
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cuTL2_0cJnsTqW00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking to have some fall family fun, Adventure Point in Grand Rapids is hosting its Fall Harvest Days on Saturday and Sunday.

“Fall is really a great family activity time and with such a beautiful property, we felt selfish not sharing it,” said Kimberlee Manor, the director of Adventure Point.

Whether it’s donuts and cider, pumpkins or just spending time with family, Manor says they’re ready to welcome the community to get their fall fix.

“We think this is honestly, probably the most fun you can have for very little money,” said Manor.

Fall Harvest Days will feature a rock-climbing wall, paintball, a zipline and more. Manor says they’re taking COVID-19 into account by keeping everything outdoors.

“We’ve got 35 acres here and we’ve got everything spread out so that there won’t be any reason for anybody to be standing in a crowd ever,” said Manor.

The harvest days are broken into three sessions, capping at 250 people for each one. Staff will also wear masks and clean every hour.

Manor says she’s excited to share her home with the rest of West Michigan.

“They’ll learn that this is the best-kept secret in Grand Rapids and it’s available to them really all year long. The trails are gorgeous right now. It’s just a fun place to be,” said Manor.

Registration and ticket information can be found online .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Sports
Grand Rapids, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
WOOD TV8

SpartanNash launching COVID-19 booster clinic in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Family Fare in south Grand Rapids will reopen later this week as a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot clinic. SpartanNash, which owns the property, is opening the clinic on Breton Road SE north of 44th Street each Thursday through the end of the October to give shots to those who qualify.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

943
Followers
406
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy