Adventure Point to host Fall Harvest Days this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking to have some fall family fun, Adventure Point in Grand Rapids is hosting its Fall Harvest Days on Saturday and Sunday.

“Fall is really a great family activity time and with such a beautiful property, we felt selfish not sharing it,” said Kimberlee Manor, the director of Adventure Point.

Whether it’s donuts and cider, pumpkins or just spending time with family, Manor says they’re ready to welcome the community to get their fall fix.

“We think this is honestly, probably the most fun you can have for very little money,” said Manor.

Fall Harvest Days will feature a rock-climbing wall, paintball, a zipline and more. Manor says they’re taking COVID-19 into account by keeping everything outdoors.

“We’ve got 35 acres here and we’ve got everything spread out so that there won’t be any reason for anybody to be standing in a crowd ever,” said Manor.

The harvest days are broken into three sessions, capping at 250 people for each one. Staff will also wear masks and clean every hour.

Manor says she’s excited to share her home with the rest of West Michigan.

“They’ll learn that this is the best-kept secret in Grand Rapids and it’s available to them really all year long. The trails are gorgeous right now. It’s just a fun place to be,” said Manor.

Registration and ticket information can be found online .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.