You can feel it in the air. Winter will be here before you know it. For some, Winter is their least favorite season. For others, it is the most wonderful time of the year. Winter enthusiasts tend to pray for snow and LOTS OF IT! When early season snow storms hit, you can start to pick out the pro-winter people from the anti-winter people. Anti-winter people are usually grumpy and terrified by the sight of early season snow. Pro-winter people are typically delighted and anxious to get their winter gear in order.

MONTANA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO