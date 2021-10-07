Drew Barrymore Weighs In on Feud between Her 'Charlie's Angels' Co-stars Lucy Liu & Bill Murray

Actress Drew Barrymore has weighed in on the clash between Lucy Liu and Bill Murray that happened on the "Charlie's Angels" set more than 20 years ago. Check out what she said.

Actress Drew Barrymore recently expressed her thoughts about the feud between her co-stars Lucy Liu and Bill Murray during the filming of the movie "Charlie's Angels."

Liu, 52, reportedly revealed in a July 2021 podcast interview that Murray made disrespectful remarks at her while they were rehearsing a scene for the 2000 film.

On a recent episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," Barrymore addressed the issue, recalling Murray arrived on the set in a bad mood and Liu stood up for herself. She detailed:

"She [Liu] literally said, 'I do not accept that kind of behavior from you.' And we all supported her and backed her up and we moved forward."

Murray played Charlie's assistant John Bosely in the critically-acclaimed movie. Barrymore portrayed Dylan Sanders, and Liu and Cameron Diaz portrayed Alex Mundane and Natalie Cook, respectively.

"The 50 First Dates" actress also praised Liu for standing her ground during the clash. Murray has yet to respond following Barrymore's statement in her self-titled show.

After the alleged dispute, the 71-year-old comedian did not return to reprise his role for the film's second sequel. Instead, the late comedy star Bernie Mac took on his role.

Meanwhile, Liu stated she had no regrets about retaliating during her on-set clash with Murray. The "Elementary" actress said there's no need to be condescending towards a person.

Liu also said she no longer holds a grudge against Murray. She described him as "perfectly nice" when she bumped into him at a "Saturday Night Live" taping.

"Charlie's Angels" was shown several years ago, but Liu, Barrymore, and Diaz have maintained a tight relationship. They recently had a sweet reunion on Barrymore's show where they discussed their lives and career.

Barrymore invited her co-stars to her show because they were the two people who helped her succeed. She added their friendship has led them to witness important moments in each other's lives.

Diaz said she appreciated how the movie brought them closer together while Liu noted that the three of them have grown and learned so much since they starred in the film.

Before the three actresses appeared together on Barrymore's show, they reunited last year when Liu was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame amid the pandemic.