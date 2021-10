Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. One of the first things many people do when they need to get to work is to pour themselves a cup of coffee. But what if there was something you could add to your brew that would boost its focusing effects even more? According to neurohacker and MIT- and Harvard-trained brain researcher Elizabeth Ricker, author of Smarter Tomorrow, there is. Here's what she had to say on a recent episode of the mbg podcast.

DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO