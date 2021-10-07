CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Van Meter, IA

WCV Volleyball Will Have a Big Test Tonight in Van Meter

By Jake Williams
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 6 days ago

The WCV volleyball team is looking to get their sixth win of the season. They’ll have to get past a very good Van Meter team. The Wildcats will face their biggest test of the season against Van Meter. The Bulldogs come into this game with a 13-8 record. WCV will need to have a near perfect performance if they want a chance to upset Van Meter. The Wildcats will have to look at players like junior star Kinzie Alt. She has 84 kills on the season. They’ll also have to get help from Kamryn Nourse, she’s leading the team with 32 aces.

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Van Meter, IA
Van Meter, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulldogs#Wcv Volleyball
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy