WCV Volleyball Will Have a Big Test Tonight in Van Meter

The WCV volleyball team is looking to get their sixth win of the season. They’ll have to get past a very good Van Meter team. The Wildcats will face their biggest test of the season against Van Meter. The Bulldogs come into this game with a 13-8 record. WCV will need to have a near perfect performance if they want a chance to upset Van Meter. The Wildcats will have to look at players like junior star Kinzie Alt. She has 84 kills on the season. They’ll also have to get help from Kamryn Nourse, she’s leading the team with 32 aces.