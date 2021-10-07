CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 survivors in danger of heart damage year after infection, report says

By Edmund DeMarche
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 survivors, some of whom were never sick enough to require hospitalizations, may face a higher risk for serious heart issues one year after infection, according to a report Thursday. The study found that non-hospitalized patients had a 39% increased risk of developing heart failure compared to someone who was...

Comments / 16

antisocial
6d ago

or hey possible heart damage due to a vaccine, your choice, go ahead roll the dice see what You get

