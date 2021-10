LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It all came together Friday night for the 12th-ranked Nebraska volleyball team, as the Huskers cruised to a sweep of Michigan, 3-0 (25-14, 25-15, 25-13) at the Devaney Center. With its third straight win, NU is now 9-3 (3-0 Big Ten), while the Wolverines drop to 8-4 (1-2). The night was rife with highlights, including the return of All-American Lauren Stivrins, who missed the first 11 matches of her sixth year of eligibility after undergoing offseason back surgery. The Huskers also honored newly-minted Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame inductees Jordan Larson, Terry Pettit and Cathy Noth, as well as the 1990 NCAA Semifinal team as part of the Weekend of Champions.

