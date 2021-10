STEUBENVILLE — The Steubenville Catholic Central High School Class of 1981 held its 40th reunion on July 17 at CCHS. The evening began with a vigil mass in the school’s chapel celebrated by the Rev. Michaell Gossett, the chaplain of the high school and a graduate of the class of 2001. The evening included tours of the school provided by current CCHS students, dinner, a slideshow and lots of reminiscing.