CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

LianBio (LIAN) Files For up to $100M IPO

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) files for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a global, science-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative medicines for patients with unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on in-licensing assets for Greater China and other Asian markets. We have purposefully designed our organization to successfully execute on our vision by identifying, sourcing, developing and commercializing product candidates and partnering with highly innovative biopharmaceutical companies around the world. We are establishing an international infrastructure to position ourselves as a partner of choice with a platform to provide access to our target markets."

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Brookline Capital Markets Starts Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADIL) at Buy

Brookline Capital Markets analyst Kumaraguru Raja initiates coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADIL) with a Buy rating and a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Bone Biologics Corp. (BBLG) IPO Opens Lower

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today's IPO for Bone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ: BBLG) opened for trading at $4.75 after pricing 1,510,455 units of securities at an offering price of $5.25 per unit. WallachBeth Capital, LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS For: Oct 08 Filed by: Adda Nathalie

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The sales reported in this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin miner Stronghold will list almost 6M shares in its $100M IPO

U.S. Bitcoin mining company Stronghold Digital Mining will list almost six million shares in an initial public offering on the Nasdaq. Stronghold plans to list 5,882,352 Class A common stock shares priced between $16 and $18 under the ticker “SDIG”. Taking the average proposed offering price puts the IPO at around $100 million.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Stocks#Infrastructure#Lianbio Lrb#Streetinsider Premium#Greater China#Asian#Goldman Sachs Co#Llc#Bofa Securities
StreetInsider.com

Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA) Files For Up to $100M IPO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRDA) files for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We aim to transform the lives of patients by establishing Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV) therapeutics as a...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketRealist

Cingulate Therapeutics (CING) IPO Downsized Before Listing Date

In Sept. 2021, Cingulate Therapeutics filed for its IPO. Now, the Cingulate IPO has been downsized just before the listing. The company plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “CING”. What’s CING’s forecast, and should you buy the stock?. Article continues below advertisement. Founded in...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Cian PLC (CIAN) Files IPO Registration Statement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cian PLC (NYSE: CIAN) files a registration statement for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a leading online real estate classifieds platform in the large,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Country
China
StreetInsider.com

AvidXchange (AVDX) IPO Opens 3% Lower

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for AP automation software provider AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX) opened for trading at $24.14 after pricing 26,400,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $25.00 per share.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Coconut water brand Vita Coco sets IPO terms, plans to raise $224 million

Vita Coco Co., makers of coconut water and other beverages, has set terms for its initial public offering, with plans to raise $224 million. The company will offer 11.5 million shares, expected to price in a range of $18 to $21. Vita Coco would be valued at $1.1 billion at the midpoint of that range. Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. has agreed to purchase $20 million worth of shares from Verlinvest in a private placement transaction. Vita Coco plans to list on the NASDAQ under the ticker "COCO." Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, Evercore ISI, Wells Fargo Securities, Guggenheim Securities, Piper Sandler, and William Blairare the underwriters for the deal. Founded in 2004, Vita Coco is based in New York City and had sales of $311 million for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020, up from $284 million the previous year. The Renaissance IPO ETF has slipped 1.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 16.4% for the period.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX) IPO Opens Fractionally Higher

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ: CGTX) opened for trading at $12.15 after pricing 3,768,116 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $12.00 per share.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Udemy, Inc (UDMY) Files IPO Registration Statement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Udemy, Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY) files registration statement for an IPO. The company describes itself as: "Udemy operates a two-sided marketplace where our instructors develop content to meet learner demand....
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UserTesting, Inc (USER) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. UserTesting, Inc (NYSE: USER) files registration statement for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "We have pioneered a video-first, enterprise-grade software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to see and hear...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan (JPM) Crushes Estimates on M&A and IPO Strength

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM) are up 0.6% in pre-open Wednesday after the company reported much better Q3 results than the analysts were expecting. JPM reported Q3 EPS of...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Amazon (AMZN) Backed Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Files For Up to $100M IPO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) backed Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) files for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We design, develop, and manufacture category-defining electric vehicles (“EVs”) and accessories. We sell them directly to customers in...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Vaxxinity (VAXX) Files For Up to $100M IPO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vaxxinity (NASDAQ: VAXX) files for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a purpose-driven biotechnology company committed to democratizing healthcare across the globe. Our vision is to disrupt the existing treatment paradigm for chronic diseases, increasingly dominated by drugs, particularly monoclonal antibodies (“mAbs”), which suffer from prohibitive costs and cumbersome administration. We believe our synthetic peptide vaccine platform (“Vaxxine Platform”) has the potential to enable a new class of therapeutics that will improve the quality and convenience of care, reduce costs and increase access to treatments for a wide range of indications. Our Vaxxine Platform is designed to harness the immune system to convert the body into its own “drug factory,” stimulating the production of antibodies with a therapeutic or protective effect. While traditional vaccines have been able to leverage this approach against infectious diseases, they have historically been unable to resolve key challenges in the fight against chronic diseases. We believe our Vaxxine Platform has the potential to overcome these challenges, and has the potential to bring the efficiency of vaccines to a whole new class of medical conditions. Specifically, our technology uses synthetic peptides to mimic and optimally combine biological epitopes in order to selectively activate the immune system, producing antibodies against only the desired targets, including self-antigens, making possible the safe and effective treatment of chronic diseases by vaccines. The modular and synthetic nature of our Vaxxine Platform generally provides significant speed and efficiency in candidate development and has generated multiple product candidates that we are designing to have safety and efficacy equal to or greater than the standard-of-care treatments for many chronic diseases, with more convenient administration and meaningfully lower costs. Our current pipeline consists of five chronic disease product candidates from early to late-stage development across multiple therapeutic areas including Alzheimer’s Disease (“AD”), Parkinson’s Disease (“PD”), migraine and hypercholesterolemia. Additionally, we believe our Vaxxine Platform may be used to disrupt the treatment paradigm for a wide range of other chronic diseases, including any that are or could potentially be successfully treated by mAbs. We also will opportunistically pursue infectious disease treatments. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck the world in March 2020, we quickly reallocated our resources to develop vaccine candidates for the condition. We have assembled an industry-leading team with extensive experience developing and commercializing successful drugs that is committed to realizing our mission of democratizing healthcare."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

The Vita Coco Company (COCO) Files For 11.5M Share IPO at $18-$21/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Vita Coco Company (NASDAQ: COCO) files for 11,500,000 share IPO at $18-$21 per share. The company will be offering 2,500,000 shares, while selling stockholders will offer additional 9,000,000 shares.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy