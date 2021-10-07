CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Exscientia plc (EXAI) IPO Opens 23% Higher

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for Exscientia plc (Nasdaq: EXAI) opened for trading at $27.14 after pricing 13,850,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) representing 13,850,000 ordinary shares at an initial public offering price of $22.00 per ADS.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Bone Biologics Corp. (BBLG) IPO Opens Lower

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today's IPO for Bone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ: BBLG) opened for trading at $4.75 after pricing 1,510,455 units of securities at an offering price of $5.25 per unit. WallachBeth Capital, LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Aura Biosciences (AURA) Files For Up to $100M IPO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ: AURA) files for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging our novel targeted oncology platform to develop a potential new standard of care across multiple cancer indications, with an initial focus on ocular and urologic oncology. Our proprietary platform enables the targeting of a broad range of solid tumors using Virus-Like Particles, or VLPs, that can be conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create Virus-Like Drug Conjugates, or VDCs. Our VDCs are largely agnostic to tumor type and can recognize a surface marker, known as heparan sulfate proteoglycans, or HSPGs, that are specifically modified and broadly expressed on many tumors. AU-011, our first VDC candidate, is being developed for the first line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, a rare disease with no drugs approved. We have completed a Phase 1b/2 trial using intravitreal administration that has demonstrated a statistically significant growth rate reduction in patients with prior active growth and high levels of tumor control with visual acuity preservation in a majority of patients, as assessed using clinical endpoints in alignment with feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or the FDA. These data supported advancement into a Phase 2 dose escalation trial, where we are currently evaluating suprachoroidal, or SC, administration of AU-011. We plan to present six to twelve month safety and efficacy data from this trial in 2022, and, if favorable, initiate a pivotal trial in the second half of 2022. We are also developing AU-011 for additional ocular oncology indications and plan to file an IND in the United States in second half of 2022 for choroidal metastases. Leveraging our VDCs’ broad tumor targeting capabilities, we also plan to initiate a Phase 1a trial in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, or NMIBC, our first non-ophthalmic solid tumor indication, in the second half of 2022."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

WENDEL: Information about IHS Holding Limited

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. IHS Holding Limited announced today the pricing of its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange, at a public offering price of $21.00 per share. The ordinary...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Barclays Plc#Clinical Research#Drugs#Exai#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Llc#Bofa Securities#Barclays Capital Inc#Pharmatech Company
StreetInsider.com

IsoPlexis Corporation (ISO) IPO Opens Modestly Lower

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for IsoPlexis Corporation (NYSE: ISO) opened for trading at $14.75 after pricing 8,333,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share. Morgan Stanley, Cowen, Evercore...
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Downgrades Evofem Biosciences Inc (EVFM) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Jeffrey Hung downgraded Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: EVFM) from Equalweight to Underweight with a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Mizuho Securities Starts Toast Inc. (TOST) at Neutral

Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev initiates coverage on Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) with a Neutral rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
PLC
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan (JPM) Crushes Estimates on M&A and IPO Strength

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM) are up 0.6% in pre-open Wednesday after the company reported much better Q3 results than the analysts were expecting. JPM reported Q3 EPS of...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Coconut water brand Vita Coco sets IPO terms, plans to raise $224 million

Vita Coco Co., makers of coconut water and other beverages, has set terms for its initial public offering, with plans to raise $224 million. The company will offer 11.5 million shares, expected to price in a range of $18 to $21. Vita Coco would be valued at $1.1 billion at the midpoint of that range. Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. has agreed to purchase $20 million worth of shares from Verlinvest in a private placement transaction. Vita Coco plans to list on the NASDAQ under the ticker "COCO." Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, Evercore ISI, Wells Fargo Securities, Guggenheim Securities, Piper Sandler, and William Blairare the underwriters for the deal. Founded in 2004, Vita Coco is based in New York City and had sales of $311 million for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020, up from $284 million the previous year. The Renaissance IPO ETF has slipped 1.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 16.4% for the period.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX) IPO Opens Fractionally Higher

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ: CGTX) opened for trading at $12.15 after pricing 3,768,116 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $12.00 per share.
MARKETS
MarketRealist

Cingulate Therapeutics (CING) IPO Downsized Before Listing Date

In Sept. 2021, Cingulate Therapeutics filed for its IPO. Now, the Cingulate IPO has been downsized just before the listing. The company plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “CING”. What’s CING’s forecast, and should you buy the stock?. Article continues below advertisement. Founded in...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

AvidXchange (AVDX) IPO Opens 3% Lower

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for AP automation software provider AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX) opened for trading at $24.14 after pricing 26,400,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $25.00 per share.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA) Files For Up to $100M IPO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRDA) files for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We aim to transform the lives of patients by establishing Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV) therapeutics as a...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Berenberg Starts Schrodinger (SDGR) at Buy, Sees 78% Upside

Berenberg analyst Guarav Goparaju initiates coverage on Schrodinger (NASDAQ: SDGR) with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UBS Starts Microchip Technology (MCHP) at Neutral

UBS analyst Pradeep Ramani initiates coverage on Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) with a Neutral rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for Pyxis Oncology (PYXS) Upsized IPO Opens 19% Higher, Valuing Co. at ~$580M

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today's IPO for Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYXS) opened for trading at $19 after pricing 10,500,000 shares of common stock at an initial public offering price of $16.00 per share, the high end of the range. The IPO size was raised from 9,500,000 shares and prior to that from 8,340,000 shares.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

P10 (PX) Launches 20M IPO at $14-$16/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. P10. (NYSE: PX), a leading private markets solutions provider, announced today that it plans to commence the roadshow for its initial public offering. P10 has filed a registration statement on Form S-1...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy