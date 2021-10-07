CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

The Ohio House tries to have a sane conversation about vaccine mandates. It fails: The Wake Up podcast

By Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio — There is no vaccine for hyperbole among Ohio legislators. You can listen online here. An effort by a new Ohio House panel to discuss legislation on vaccine mandates for schools and businesses deteriorated quickly, particularly when Zanesville lawyer Mitchell Marczewski called the debate over vaccines the civil rights issue of the century, arguing it was on the scale of slavery, voting rights and segregation. Representative Juanita Brent called him out for making that comparison as ridiculous. In Cleveland, the city is only about a month away from opening the long-awaited Opportunity Corridor. And Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will have new pandemic requirements for some of its biggest events through end of the year and possibly beyond.

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Ohio Republicans planning pot legalization bill: Capitol Letter

Melting pot: Republicans in the Ohio House announced they are working on a bill that would legalize recreational marijuana. Rep. Jamie Callender, of Lake County, said he hopes to have the bill ready around Thanksgiving. This bill is the third proposal in Ohio. Democrats have a bill, and a group of medical marijuana business owners are trying to get an initiated statute on the ballot, Laura Hancock reports.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Vaccines
Local
Ohio Government
Cleveland, OH
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Health
Cleveland, OH
Government
Cleveland, OH
Vaccines
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Zanesville, OH
Local
Ohio Health
Cleveland.com

Akron to hold virtual Health Equity Summit Nov. 9-10

AKRON, Ohio – The city of Akron will host its annual Health Equity Summit virtually from Nov. 9-10 from 1-4:30 p.m. The summit is free to attend but registration is required. A livestream link will be sent to registrants ahead of the event. In its fifth year, the summit is...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Number of school board candidates soars in Cuyahoga County, with races divided by views on masking, critical race theory: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Skies will be partly sunny today as highs again return to the mid-70s. It will be cloudy overnight with a low around 60 degrees. . The headlines. School board races: More candidates are...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Podcasts#The Ohio House#Opportunity Corridor#Radiopublic#Podparadise
Cleveland.com

Law-firm lobbyists tell federal judge details of their big role in passing scandal-tainted House Bill 6 nuclear bailout

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Prominent national law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP played a significant role in the passage of House Bill 6 by organizing lobbying efforts, setting up massive political donations, and even helping to write the scandal-ridden energy law, members of the firm wrote in sworn declarations released Tuesday night.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

We should not fear the truth about our nation’s history: Lucas M. Blower

AKRON, Ohio -- Ohio Republicans have introduced two bills, House Bills 322 and 327, aimed at preventing Ohio’s public schools from teaching critical race theory, or “CRT,” to kindergarten-to-12th-grade students. These bills are clones of other anti-CRT laws from other red-state legislatures. Given this nationwide coordination, it appears these bills are just additional volleys in the culture war — the main purpose of which is to give some politicians a national controversy to rail against, in place of tackling local problems.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Spotify
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Google
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
54K+
Followers
53K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy