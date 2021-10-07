The Ohio House tries to have a sane conversation about vaccine mandates. It fails: The Wake Up podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio — There is no vaccine for hyperbole among Ohio legislators. You can listen online here. An effort by a new Ohio House panel to discuss legislation on vaccine mandates for schools and businesses deteriorated quickly, particularly when Zanesville lawyer Mitchell Marczewski called the debate over vaccines the civil rights issue of the century, arguing it was on the scale of slavery, voting rights and segregation. Representative Juanita Brent called him out for making that comparison as ridiculous. In Cleveland, the city is only about a month away from opening the long-awaited Opportunity Corridor. And Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will have new pandemic requirements for some of its biggest events through end of the year and possibly beyond.