Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS), a leading provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the separation of Alliance Data's LoyaltyOne segment, consisting of its Canadian AIR MILES® Reward Program and Netherlands-based BrandLoyalty businesses, into an independent, publicly traded company, Loyalty Ventures Inc.

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO