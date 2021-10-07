CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hood, TX

PA shares personal experience

By Brandy Cruz, Sentinel News Editor
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrying to make Soldiers hurt less and perform better is the ultimate goal of physician assistants, who serve as primary care providers for Soldiers in the Army. “It’s the touch point for medical care for most Soldiers in the Army, along with medics, who do a lot of the day-to-day interaction with Soldiers,” Capt. Robert Holley, an emergency medicine PA fellow with the Fort Hood EMPA program, explained. “We do the bulk of the heavy-lifting in terms of getting our Soldiers ready deploy and keeping them healthy.”

