CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Nato expels eight Russians from its mission for spying

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNato has expelled eight Russian diplomats it says have been working secretly as intelligence officers. The military alliance has also halved the size of Moscow's mission working at its Brussels headquarters to 10. It is the first time Nato has taken such action against Moscow since it expelled seven Russian...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
KREX

Putin says relations with Biden “working and stable”

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that the Kremlin has “constructive” relations with Washington and voiced hope that mutual interests would eventually help normalize U.S.-Russia ties. Putin, speaking during a panel discussion at an international energy conference in Moscow, also said that Russia stands ready to boost natural gas supplies to help […]
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Russian Spies Swiped British Vaccine Formula to Make Its Sputnik Shot, Says Report

Ever since Russia’s coronavirus vaccine—Sputnik V—was approved last year, Vladimir Putin has reveled in the fact that his scientists had matched those in the West by creating a seemingly safe and effective shot. However, according to a new report, it wasn’t all Moscow’s own work. British tabloid The Sun reports that U.K. government ministers have been told that Russian spies swiped the formula for the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which was then used in the development of the Sputnik shot. The report claims that a Russian agent stole the crucial data in person. The claim hasn’t been confirmed by the British government, but Conservative Member of Parliament Bob Seely told the paper: “I think we need to get serious about Russian and Chinese espionage. Whether it’s stealing the design for AstraZeneca or blackmailing us over energy by these authoritarian and totalitarian regimes, we need to get wise to them.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Foreign Policy

NATO Gives Suspected Russian Spies Das Boot

Welcome to Foreign Policy’s SitRep! It’s Russian President Vladimir Putin’s 69th birthday today, and what better way to celebrate than by looking at 14 hairless cats that look like the Russian leader?. Alright, here’s what’s on tap for the day: NATO forces out Russian “diplomats,” Britain gets a new defense...
MILITARY
Daily Beast

NATO Kicks Out 8 Russian Diplomats Over Spying Suspicions

NATO is taking the extraordinary step of kicking out eight members of Russia’s delegation to the military alliance over allegations that those supposed diplomats were acting as spies for the Kremlin. The officials, operating as representatives for Russia’s Mission to NATO, were actually undeclared Russian intelligence officers, a NATO official...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Russian Intelligence#Ukraine#Russians#Afghan#Sky News#Interfax
Times Daily

NATO expels 8 'undeclared' Russian intelligence officers

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO on Wednesday expelled eight members of Russia’s mission to the military alliance, saying that they were secretly working as intelligence officers and cut the size of Moscow’s team able to work at its headquarters. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
MILITARY
AFP

US senators call to expel up to 300 Russian diplomats over visas

Leading senators called Tuesday on the United States to consider expelling up to 300 Russian diplomats unless Moscow issues more visas for the US embassy. The United States protested when Moscow on August 1 barred embassies from hiring Russian or third-country staff, forcing Washington to lay off nearly 200 locals at missions across Russia. In a letter to President Joe Biden, two Democratic and two Republican senators said that Russia has long counted local staff when calculating the number of US diplomats allowed. As a result, some 400 Russian diplomats are now based in the United States and some 100 US diplomats are in Russia, they said.
FOREIGN POLICY
CNBC

President Putin on Taiwan: ‘China does not need to use force’

Chinese President Xi Jinping last week vowed to realize his aim of bringing the democratically run island nation of 24 million people under Beijing's control by peaceful means. Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen responded in a speech Sunday, announcing that her government would invest in bolstering its military in order to...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
WREG

US talks global cybersecurity without a key player: Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amid an epidemic of ransomware attacks, the U.S. is sitting down to talk cybersecurity strategy this week with 30 countries while leaving out one key player: Russia. The country that, unwittingly or not, hosts many of the criminal syndicates behind ransomware attacks was not invited to a two-day meeting starting Wednesday to […]
POLITICS
AFP

Ukraine demands greater support from lukewarm EU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday demanded more support from European leaders against Russia but came away from talks with few practical measures. Zelensky hosted European Council leader Charles Michel and European Commission leader Ursula von der Leyen in Kiev as Europe faces a gas crisis after a surge in prices and drop in reserves. The Ukrainian leader, who fiercely opposes a new gas pipeline that is set to bypass his country and increase Europe's energy reliance on Russia, put the crisis front and centre on Tuesday. "It is necessary to develop a common long-term vision of Europe's energy security," Zelensky told a news conference after the talks.
ECONOMY
Fox News

Hannity: Biden planning aid to Taliban as the economy tanks, Americans show disapproval with anti-Joe chants

President Biden and his administration are planning to send American taxpayer money to Afghanistan as the economy continues to tank back home with record inflation, gas prices rising, and supply-chain chaos, Sean Hannity said Tuesday during his opening monologue – adding that many Americans are beginning to publicly show their frustration with the White House.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Turkey says it will do "what is necessary" after Syria attacks

ANKARA, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday Turkey would "do what is necessary for its security" after what it said was a rise in cross-border attacks by Syrian Kurdish YPG militia. President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that an attack that Ankara blamed on the...
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy