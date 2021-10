WILLISTON, N.D. - Fall may have started three weeks ago, but on Wednesday people in western North Dakota and eastern Montana woke up to winter weather. A “dynamic” low pressure system from Colorado is moving north, bringing mixed precipitation throughout the region. While people saw light to moderate snowfall throughout the day in the northern part of the region, areas in the far south saw more heavier snow, which can lead to tree damage and power outages.

