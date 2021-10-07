CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

15 Times Dogs Chose Utter Chaos And Everyone Won

By Kelsey Bjork
InspireMore
InspireMore
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Let’s face it: Sometimes you need a little space from your dog, whether it be for privacy reasons or your own sanity. Much to the chagrin of our furry friends, of course. This topic recently came up in a Facebook group called Big Dogs Have Big Hearts. Someone shared photos of their pit bull squishing his face against a net they’d set up to keep the pup in the back seat of the car. The delightfully clingy images led to a comment section filled with pictures of canines choosing chaos. We’ve gathered some of our favorites below!

www.inspiremore.com

Comments / 0

Related
homenewshere.com

1-Pound Puppy Is An Absolute Terror — Until He Meets This Girl | The Dodo Little But Fierce

No one could get this 1-pound puppy to stop biting until a little girl figured out exactly what do to ❤️. To see more adorable Jack Frost content check out Instagram https://thedo.do/jackfrostIG, Facebook https://thedo.do/jackfrostFB, and Youtube https://thedo.do/jackfrostYT. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The...
PETS
wfxb.com

The One Word that is Confusing Your Dog!

No one likes to be told no. When it comes to your dog. the word “no” can cause our fury friends a lot of confusion. Think about it…The dog chews on a shoe? “No!” The dog digs in the flowerbed? “No!” The dog barks? In this last scenario, there’s a good chance that your dog may think “no” is just your way of barking along with him. When dog owners pronounce the word “no” over and over like a broken record, it risks losing its meaning. Dogs respond to tone not necessarily the word reacting to our “no” with a freeze response. Training experts say we should show our dogs what to do instead, like we do when we are teaching them to sit and stay.
PETS
Sandusky Register

Puppies available for adoption

CHERIE — First up is Cherie, the only female of the group. She may be the smallest at just 3 1/2 pounds, but this little girl can hold her own just fine. FLOYD — Next is Floyd, he is the largest of the group at 6 pounds and has the most gorgeous carmel stripes. Floyd is the most cuddly of the group.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Two Dogs#Big Dogs Have Big Hearts
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Beautiful Cat Breed In The World

There are 600 million cats in the world. Just over 200 million have owners. The rest are strays. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, 32 million households in America have a cat. Cats probably started living with people around 3700 years ago. Car owners can be particular about which breeds they own. Short hair […]
ANIMALS
marthastewart.com

Why Your Dog Follows You Everywhere, According to Behaviorists

It's usually a healthy pack mentality, depending on the dog and individual situation. We love our pets, but we don't always understand why they do the things they do. Take licking, for example. While you may not understand your dog's desire to lick couch cushions and carpeting, there's actually scientific evidence that says pups lick just about everything for habitual reasons. What's more, our dogs lick our faces to show affection (or because they like the way we taste). But what does it mean when our dogs become our second shadows? If you've ever noticed that your four-legged friend follows you from room to room, we're here to demystify this behavior.
PETS
wfxb.com

The Most Adorable Dog Videos Going Viral

These two adorable videos with dogs are going viral for their pure sweetness. If you’ve ever been around a Golden Doodle then you know their huggable factor ranks high! Dogs in general seems to have that instinct of kindness. While the Golden Doodle serves as a teddy bear, another pup pulls a blanket up for a baby and enjoys a little snuggle.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
animalfair.com

10 Things Your Dog Hates! Must Read!

Let’s face it. Your dog is your best friend. But would you believe that you are more than likely annoying your best friend every day? Don’t feel bad! You’re not the only one. The first step to not annoying your dog is by just trying to understand them! I mean could you imagine being annoyed by someone every day but you can’t tell them how to stop?! Torture! Again, don’t worry. We’ll fix this. Soon you’ll be the envy of all your pooch’s friends. They’ll be wishing their parents were as cool!!
PETS
Kokomo Perspective

Dog Who Stared At The Wall For Weeks Finally Asks Mom For Pets | The Dodo Faith = Restored

Rescue dog stared at the wall for weeks — watch her start to make eye contact and finally ask her mom for face pets 💛. Keep up with Clementine on Instagram: https://thedo.do/little_lemmy_girl. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on...
PETS
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Little Dog Who Needed A Miracle Looks So Different Now | The Dodo

Woman fosters dog whose skin looked like stone. With a little love and care, she looks like a new dog!. Check out Sky Sanctuary Rescue on Facebook for updates on Blondie: thedo.do/skysanctuary. You can help Sky Sanctuary Rescue save more animals here: thedo.do/skysanctuarydonate. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe:...
PETS
New York Post

Couple adopts abandoned dog after noticing she was chasing their car

A couple traveling through the Spanish mountainside say they noticed a small dog chasing behind their car. When the dog refused to give up, the couple realized something was wrong. “We thought it was just a game, but soon realized something wasn’t right because she was running fast and would...
PETS
Parade

20 Gorgeously Purr-Fect Black Cat Breeds That You Can Love Fur-Ever and Ever

Did you know that all-black pets are less likely to be adopted? The same is true for both black dog breeds and black cat breeds. Black cats also have that whole “bad omen, bad luck” superstition working against them, too, and sadly, they’re not always picked for adoption. Even more tragically, statistics show that black cats are more likely to be euthanized. But, cat-lovers, it’s a statistic that we can change.
PETS
news-shield.com

Giant Dog Is Obsessed With His Tiny Human Sister | The Dodo

Phil, from Life With Malamutes, has been by his human baby sister's side from the moment she was born. Watch the moment he tucks her in during bedtime 💙. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our...
PETS
New York Post

Mama gives cub a big bear hug after teaching it to slide at playground

A mama bear in Asheville, North Carolina, proved the playground isn’t just for humans after schooling her cub on how to use the slide at the jungle gym. Footage of the awwww-inspiring moment is currently going viral on Facebook. “This MADE MY DAY,” wrote Betsie Stockslager Emry, a fourth grade...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Arizona Daily Sun

Pet of the Week: Little Bit

It is inevitable that with a busy summer of puppies & kittens, senior shelter animals are often forgotten or overlooked. However, we are hopeful that someone will see Little Bit's story and fall in love. Little Bit is a 16-year-old cat that has been with her foster for more than...
PETS
InspireMore

InspireMore

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The leader in good news and positive media happening around the globe.

 https://www.inspiremore.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy