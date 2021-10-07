15 Times Dogs Chose Utter Chaos And Everyone Won
Let’s face it: Sometimes you need a little space from your dog, whether it be for privacy reasons or your own sanity. Much to the chagrin of our furry friends, of course. This topic recently came up in a Facebook group called Big Dogs Have Big Hearts. Someone shared photos of their pit bull squishing his face against a net they’d set up to keep the pup in the back seat of the car. The delightfully clingy images led to a comment section filled with pictures of canines choosing chaos. We’ve gathered some of our favorites below!www.inspiremore.com
