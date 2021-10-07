CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-10-07

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-07 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Onslow BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Onslow County beaches. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 3 PM Thursday.

alerts.weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The beaches north of Cape Hatteras. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 8 AM today.
DARE COUNTY, NC
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 14:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Virginia, Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves of around 4 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Real by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Real A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR WESTERN BANDERA...WEST CENTRAL KERR AND SOUTHEASTERN REAL COUNTIES At 524 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles northeast of Tuff to near Lost Maples State Natural Area to near Utopia, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Leakey, Vanderpool, Lost Maples State Natural Area and Tuff. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
REAL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 14:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. This type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cass; Richland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Clay, northwestern Wilkin, eastern Cass and north central Richland Counties through 545 PM CDT At 519 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a landspout along a line extending from near Chaffee to near Wolverton. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Landspouts, winds in excess of 30 mph, and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Comstock, Wolverton and Oxbow around 525 PM CDT. Baker, Mapleton and Sabin around 535 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Downer, Prosper, Argusville, Brooktree Park and Harwood. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 43 and 79. Interstate 94 in North Dakota between mile markers 325 and 352. Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 1 and 23. LANDSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 14:23:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-14 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be reduced to one half mile or less at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 17:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. This type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Target Area: Wilkin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Clay, northwestern Otter Tail and northeastern Wilkin Counties through 600 PM CDT At 532 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a landspout along a line extending from near Barnesville to near Edwards. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Landspouts, winds in excess of 30 mph, and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Edwards and Underwood around 535 PM CDT. Phelps and Maplewood State Park around 540 PM CDT. Star Lake and Amor around 545 PM CDT. Rollag and Big McDonald Lake around 550 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Dent and Richville. This includes Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 21 and 43. LANDSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
WILKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Otter Tail, West Otter Tail, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 17:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. This type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Target Area: East Otter Tail; West Otter Tail; Wilkin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Clay, northwestern Otter Tail and northeastern Wilkin Counties through 600 PM CDT At 532 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a landspout along a line extending from near Barnesville to near Edwards. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Landspouts, winds in excess of 30 mph, and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Edwards and Underwood around 535 PM CDT. Phelps and Maplewood State Park around 540 PM CDT. Star Lake and Amor around 545 PM CDT. Rollag and Big McDonald Lake around 550 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Dent and Richville. This includes Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 21 and 43. LANDSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bandera, Kerr by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 17:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bandera; Kerr A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR WESTERN BANDERA...WEST CENTRAL KERR AND SOUTHEASTERN REAL COUNTIES At 524 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles northeast of Tuff to near Lost Maples State Natural Area to near Utopia, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Leakey, Vanderpool, Lost Maples State Natural Area and Tuff. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bandera, Kerr, Real by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bandera; Kerr; Real A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR WESTERN BANDERA...WEST CENTRAL KERR AND SOUTHEASTERN REAL COUNTIES At 524 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles northeast of Tuff to near Lost Maples State Natural Area to near Utopia, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Leakey, Vanderpool, Lost Maples State Natural Area and Tuff. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cass by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 14:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. This type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cass Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Clay, southwestern Norman, west central Becker and northeastern Cass Counties through 615 PM CDT At 545 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a landspout along a line extending from Amenia to near Downer. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Landspouts, winds in excess of 40 mph, and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Downer around 550 PM CDT. Muskoda around 555 PM CDT. Hawley around 600 PM CDT. Argusville around 605 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Dale. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 62 and 90. Interstate 94 in North Dakota between mile markers 340 and 352. Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 1 and 20. LANDSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Perkins, Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-14 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Perkins; Ziebach FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THURSDAY WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Perkins County and Ziebach County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.
PERKINS COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, East Otter Tail, West Otter Tail, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 17:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. This type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Target Area: Clay; East Otter Tail; West Otter Tail; Wilkin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Clay, northwestern Otter Tail and northeastern Wilkin Counties through 600 PM CDT At 532 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a landspout along a line extending from near Barnesville to near Edwards. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Landspouts, winds in excess of 30 mph, and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Edwards and Underwood around 535 PM CDT. Phelps and Maplewood State Park around 540 PM CDT. Star Lake and Amor around 545 PM CDT. Rollag and Big McDonald Lake around 550 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Dent and Richville. This includes Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 21 and 43. LANDSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kimble, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 14:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kimble; Mason A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Kimble and Mason Counties through 700 PM CDT At 555 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mountain Home, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mason, Art, Pontotoc, Loyal Valley, Streeter, Hedwigs Hill, Camp Air, Hilda, Long Mountain, Grit, Katemcy, Koockville, The Intersection Of Highway 29 And Ranch Road 1222, Us-87 Near The Mason- Gillespie County Line, The Intersection Of I-10 And Us 290 and I- 10 Near The Kimble-Kerr County Line. This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 467 and 477. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
KIMBLE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 18:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Franklin A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN FRANKLIN COUNTY At 614 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Charleston, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations in or near the path include Ozark... Charleston Altus... Branch Denning... Wiederkehr Village Fort Chaffee... Etna Alix... Meg Peter Pender... Vesta Cecil This includes Interstate 40 in Arkansas between mile markers 33 and 41. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AR

