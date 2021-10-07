Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 14:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. This type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cass; Richland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Clay, northwestern Wilkin, eastern Cass and north central Richland Counties through 545 PM CDT At 519 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a landspout along a line extending from near Chaffee to near Wolverton. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Landspouts, winds in excess of 30 mph, and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Comstock, Wolverton and Oxbow around 525 PM CDT. Baker, Mapleton and Sabin around 535 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Downer, Prosper, Argusville, Brooktree Park and Harwood. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 43 and 79. Interstate 94 in North Dakota between mile markers 325 and 352. Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 1 and 23. LANDSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

CASS COUNTY, ND ・ 3 HOURS AGO