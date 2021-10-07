CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret County, NC

Beach Hazards Statement issued for East Carteret, Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-07 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks; Ocracoke Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The beaches from Duck to Cape Lookout. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 3 PM Thursday.

alerts.weather.gov

