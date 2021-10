Houston will have to slum through two more days of sweaty weather before the first real cold front of fall arrives. When it does, however, you'll notice. Rains from the remnants of Hurricane Pamela will inundate the state Thursday, but the front coming from the north will push humidity well south of Houston and usher in a weekend that will see high temperatures in the 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Skies will be sunny and clear as the welcomed cool temperatures grace the weekend. After a summer of oppressive heat and muggy, humid nights, we'll finally have some relief.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO