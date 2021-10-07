French watchdog chief calls for ban on 'payment for order flow' in EU stock market

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The head of France’s stock market regulator said on Thursday he would favour a European Union ban on stockbrokers being paid for sending their share orders to specific exchanges, a practice critics say can fuel bouts of frenzied trading on Wall Street.

“It is inevitable that in the absence of a single supervisor... I am strongly inclined to favour the clarity of a ban for payment for order flow,” Robert Ophele, chairman of the AMF, told an event held by European markets industry body AFME. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alex Richardson)