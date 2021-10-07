CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

French watchdog chief calls for ban on 'payment for order flow' in EU stock market

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The head of France’s stock market regulator said on Thursday he would favour a European Union ban on stockbrokers being paid for sending their share orders to specific exchanges, a practice critics say can fuel bouts of frenzied trading on Wall Street.

“It is inevitable that in the absence of a single supervisor... I am strongly inclined to favour the clarity of a ban for payment for order flow,” Robert Ophele, chairman of the AMF, told an event held by European markets industry body AFME. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

EU moves to tamp down high energy prices

The EU on Wednesday presented a "toolbox" of measures to mitigate an energy crunch that threatens to send Europeans' power bills soaring. The European Commission has been under pressure to act on the looming crisis, even though individual EU governments are more directly responsible for their energy sources and taxation. Consumers' "concern is understandable, justified," said EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson as she unveiled the proposals. "Winter is coming and for many, electricity bills are higher than they have been for a decade. We have seen gas price surge across the world driven mostly by demand in Asia."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Ten EU countries join France in condemning UK post-Brexit fishing regime

Ten European countries have joined France in condemning Britain's approach to post-Brexit fishing access.In a joint statement the 11 states, including Germany, Italy, Spain, and Belgium, called on the UK to abide by the terms of the Brexit agreement.The countries are angry that the UK has set high barriers for fishermen to get licences, which they say goes beyond the deal struck between the two countries.While boats that have historically fished in an area should retain access under the Brexit deal, authorities in Jersey are requiring onerous geolocation data records to prove this.As a result many French fishermen are effectively...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Payment For Order Flow#European Markets#French#Amf#Afme
wtaq.com

EU to unveil measures to ease British goods flow to N. Ireland

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission will on Wednesday put to Britain a package of measures to ease the transit of goods to Northern Ireland, while stopping short of the overhaul London is demanding of post-Brexit trading rules for the province. The EU executive’s measures are designed to ease customs...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Investors reject call for Australia's CBA to stop fossil fuel funding

SYDNEY, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) investors on Wednesday overwhelmingly rejected a resolution calling for the lender to stop financing new fossil fuel projects, highlighting the resistance in the resources-reliant country to climate action. The resolution, backed by just 14% of voting shareholders at the bank's...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Ukraine demands greater support from lukewarm EU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday demanded more support from European leaders against Russia but came away from talks with few practical measures. Zelensky hosted European Council leader Charles Michel and European Commission leader Ursula von der Leyen in Kiev as Europe faces a gas crisis after a surge in prices and drop in reserves. The Ukrainian leader, who fiercely opposes a new gas pipeline that is set to bypass his country and increase Europe's energy reliance on Russia, put the crisis front and centre on Tuesday. "It is necessary to develop a common long-term vision of Europe's energy security," Zelensky told a news conference after the talks.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
The Independent

Boris Johnson should accept the compromise the EU is offering – but he wants to keep Brexit going

The proposals from the European Commission to reform the Northern Ireland protocol go further than expected. They are designed to be practical measures to ease the everyday problems in the province, rather than as a string of concessions to the UK. The ideas, to be unveiled by Maros Sefcovic, the commission’s vice-president, include a green lane for goods going from Great Britain to Northern Ireland without many of the current customs or plant and animal checks, which should allow the free flow of medicines and food (sausages included) and a red lane for products destined for Ireland and the...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU urges members to protect poor residents amid energy hikes

The European Union's executive branch advised the 27 EU member countries Wednesday to adopt tax cuts, state aid and other measures to help households and businesses weather the impact of high energy prices that have fueled a renewed debate on the use of nuclear power.After months of economic instability linked to the coronavirus pandemic, the European Commission wants a rapid and joint response to mitigate the effects of the price hikes, especially for people living in poverty or on low incomes. “Rising global energy prices are a serious concern for the EU. As we emerge from the pandemic and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

EU offers border 'express lane' to solve N.Ireland Brexit row

The EU on Wednesday offered to reduce customs checks and paperwork on British products intended for Northern Ireland in the hope of averting a new Brexit-related spat. The EU put forward a host of proposals in a bid to solve problems in post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland that London says are reigniting inter-community tensions. A team of EU negotiators on Wednesday delivered the plans to London a day after the UK's Brexit minister David Frost said the current deal -- known as the Northern Ireland Protocol -- should be ripped up. "I have listened to and engaged with Northern Irish stakeholders. Today's proposals are our genuine response to their concerns," said European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic.
EUROPE
AFP

Global shortages cloud outlook for powerhouse Germany

Global shortages in industrial components and raw materials are weighing on Germany's export-driven economy, threatening to brake the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Besides shortages in materials, the surge was driven by one-off tax effects related to the pandemic, as well as sharp rises in energy prices -- a phenomenon seen across Europe -- which rose by 14.3 percent. 
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Betting Against The House: Are SEC Plans To Curb Payment For Order Flow A Good Idea?

It’s played a significant role in the meteoric rise of retail investing brokerages online in recent years, but the days of ‘zero commission’ payment-for-order flow (PFOF) business models for the likes of Robinhood may be numbered as the US Securities and Exchange Commission eyes up a potential ban on the controversial practice.
MARKETS
The Independent

Christmas comes early: EU, UK back to Brexit wrangling

It was late on Christmas Eve last year when the European Union and Britain finally clinched a Brexit trade deal after years of wrangling, threats and missed deadlines to seal their divorce.There was hope that now-separated Britain and the 27-nation bloc would sail their relationship toward calmer waters. Don't even think about it. Such was the bile and bad blood stirred up by the diplomatic brinkmanship and bitter divorce that, two months from another Christmas, insults of treachery and duplicitousness are flying again.“It was written in the stars from the start,” sighed Professor Hendrik Vos of Ghent University. "There...
EUROPE
The Independent

EU's first green bond issuance raises $13.8 billion

The European Commission issued its inaugural green bonds Tuesday, raising 12 billion euros ($13.8 billion) from a sale that attracted strong demand from investors.The EU's executive branch is planning to issue up to 250 billion euros in green bonds by the end of 2026 as part of its plans to finance the 27-nation bloc’s recovery from the coronavirus crisis. The EU commission said the 15-year bond was more than 11 times oversubscribed, with books exceeding 135 billion euros. Johannes Hahn the commissioner in charge of budget and administration, said “this marks the largest green bond order book ever...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

China singling out Australian coal is a sign of their influence on global energy markets

Energy markets are a hot topic now with gas prices going vertical in Europe and coal prices breaking all-time highs. There have been numerous hypotheses lodged online blaming some very plausible causes including reduced gas storage and nuclear and some where the causal link appears to be missing, like renewables. Renewables are variable, but without them Europe would undoubtedly need more gas and be in more strife.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

201K+
Followers
221K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy