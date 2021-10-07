Ohio’s fall turkey hunting season begins soon

Th. In 2020, 1,063 birds were checked with Coshocton, Guernsey, Licking and Tuscarawas counties ranking in the top 10 for turkeys taken during last year’s fall season. The fall wild turkey hunting season includes 70 of Ohio’s 88 counties, including all counties in our listening area. Both hens and gobblers are legal game, and the season limit is one wild turkey per hunter. The fall wild turkey season closed November 28th.