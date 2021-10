As a wannabe NFL Draft scout at heart, getting to do the NFL Rookie Rankings each week and acknowledging the top rookie performers is an honor. Many of the players on this list were highly touted by the draft community, but a few flew under the radar. The first-year players listed at the top have performed like some of the best players — not just rookies — in the NFL. It wouldn’t surprise me to see a few of them receive All-Pro votes.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO