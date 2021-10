PENROSE — The Penrose Apple Day Parade each year celebrates one of its own as its Grand Marshal and this year’s honoree has witnessed more than most of the annual event. Born in 1916 in Penrose, John Sekulich will turn 105 in November. A veteran, he sat in front of the VFW on Saturday during the parade with his wife, Charlotte, who said her husband was thrilled and honored after he learned he would be this year’s Grand Marshal. The couple now lives in Lakewood but return for Apple Day.

PENROSE, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO