Cupra Born review

Does Cupra's take on the VW ID 3 have the dynamics to back up its punchier looks?. It’s all too easy to get chin-scratchy in this business, surrounded as we are by other enthusiasts in the bubble of motoring journalists and PRs. But there does seem to be a theme running through various conversations going on at the moment, both inside and outside the bubble, as more and more people end up discussing how to make electric cars both exciting and different. Everyone is well aware that change is coming but no one is quite sure how it’s going to manifest itself for the people in this world who love cars.