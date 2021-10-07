CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

By Lisa Levin
 6 days ago
  • The Challenger job cuts report for September is scheduled for release at 7:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims dropping to 348,000 in the latest week from 362,000 a week ago.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of New York chief John C Williams is set to speak at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on consumer credit for August will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

