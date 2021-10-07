CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Alert: OSHP Trooper shot; search for suspect underway

By Kenny Jackson
 6 days ago

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A Blue Alert was issued before 2 a.m. Thursday for 42-year-old Robert Tramaine Hathorn, a suspect accused of shooting an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LUvZL_0cJnfo2a00
Robert Tramaine Hathorn

The incident took place early Thursday morning on I-75 in Hancock County, Ohio.

According to authorities, Trooper Josef Brobst was injured during the shooting and transported to a hospital.

OSHP tells FOX 8 Brobst is expected to be okay.

Hathorn is a black male, 5’10 tall, weighs 225, and has black hair and brown eyes. The vehicle involved in the incident is a black 2016 Chevy Suburban, Michigan license plate number: C7482198.

If you happen to see the suspect or the vehicle, call 1-877-262-3764.

Akron man sentenced to prison in 2007 rape case

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – An Akron man already serving prison time has now been sentenced on rape charges. Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Kelly McLaughlin sentenced 40-year-old Gerry Simmons to 20 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to two counts of rape on Oct. 3. In 2007, the rape survivor went to the hospital […]
AKRON, OH
