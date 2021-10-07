CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

When COVID Deaths Are Dismissed or Stigmatized, Grief Is Mixed With Shame and Anger

By Kaiser Health News
goodmenproject.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonths after Kyle Dixon died, his old house in Lanse, Pennsylvania, is full of reminders of a life cut short. His tent and hiking boots sit on the porch where he last put them. The grass he used to mow has grown tall in his absence. And on the kitchen counter, there are still bottles of the over-the-counter cough medicine he took to try to ease his symptoms at home as covid-19 began to destroy his lungs.

goodmenproject.com

Comments / 1

Related
MedPage Today

COVID Waves & Anxiety; Prolonged Grief Disorder Tips; Psych Hospital for Egg Tosser

According to new CDC data, average anxiety severity scores increased 13% from August to December 2020 amongst American adults, but subsequently dropped 26.8% from December 2020 to June 2021, with depression following a similar up-and-down pattern. However, these estimates were captured before the Delta wave and were still higher than 2019 numbers. (Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report)
MENTAL HEALTH
wiartonecho.com

'COVID has stolen so much': The pain of deferred grief during the pandemic

It’s been eight months since Vince Ricottilli and his sister, Angiolina Allaire, lost their father, Luigi. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Eight months without a wake. Eight months without a funeral. Eight months of private grieving during the COVID-19 pandemic. For Angiolina,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disenfranchised Grief#Kidneys#Death Certificates#Prison Guards#Democratic
WYFF4.com

Nurse in hospital with COVID dies while husband begged for help

LAVONIA, Ga. — Stevie Bruce, 30, was a drug rehab nurse who was in the hospital with COVID-19. She died Saturday, her husband said. On Friday, He told WYFF News 4 she was fighting to breathe. Travis Bruce, 33, told WYFF News 4's Renee Wunderlich that his wife was admitted...
LAVONIA, GA
Reason.com

Mom Sues Cops Who Arrested Her for Leaving 14-Year-Old Daughter Home Alone

A federal judge has ruled that two cops who work at a public school in Midland, Texas, can be sued for seizing a 14-year-old from her family's apartment because she was there alone. Despite her pleas, the officers did not let the girl call her parents for hours, nor would they let her pick up the phone when her father called. They also searched the family's home without a warrant.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
rolling out

Dr. Dre had several mistresses and fathered a child, lawsuit claims

The most explosive celebrity divorce proceeding of the modern era has just gotten grimier, according to newly uncovered court documents. It is already known that Dr. Dre’s estranged wife, Nicole Young, wants to have three women deposed in court who were alleged mistresses of the legendary music producer: Jillian Speer, Kili Anderson, and Crystal Rogers.
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Gabby Petito: Sweatshirt Clue That Gave Away Gabby's Death

Gabby Petito's stepfather has described the devastating moment he knew his stepdaughter was dead. Tragically, Gabby's body was discovered last month after she went missing following a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie, who returned from their trip alone. Gabby's stepdad Jim Schmidt says as soon as police described...
CELEBRITIES
maggrand.com

Someone threatened Wyoming coroner during Gabby Petito presser

The Wyoming coroner who revealed that Gabby Petito was strangled to death was reportedly harassed with threats and homophobic slurs when a hacker gained access to a reporter’s account during the press conference. “Someone hacked my name on the coroner’s chat and asked horrible things I’m told. That wasn’t me,”...
WYOMING STATE
arcamax.com

A Baltimore family went to get flu vaccines. Their 4-year-old accidentally walked out with a COVID shot

BALTIMORE — Before heading out the door on the morning of Sept. 18, Victoria and Martin Olivier and their 4-year-old daughter struck a deal. In exchange for good behavior during the family’s pharmacy visit for seasonal flu shots, Colette could expect a sugary treat in her future. So when the Walgreens pharmacist asked “Who wants to go first?” and Colette bravely sprang up to volunteer, her parents felt a wave of relief wash over them.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy