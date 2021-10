Good morning and welcome to your Morning Matters. It’s Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, and it has been kind of odd celebrating our second anniversary this year. Our "soft launch" and kickoff event was Oct. 9, 2019, which fell on a Saturday and our official launch date was Oct. 10, 2019, as in yesterday. Still, many of you wrote some very kind notes and I wanted to share a few as this has apparently become a two-week anniversary spectacular.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO