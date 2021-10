An audacious single-shot drama that follows an Iranian theater company staging an experimental ‘Macbeth’. Dir: Arvand Dashtaray. Iran. 2021. 85 mins. A theatre company gathers in the home of the director to rehearse a scene from an experimental production of Macbeth. Before the day is out, they hope to film it as a taster to be submitted to the Edinburgh Festival. But the director (played by the film’s real-life director, Arvand Dashtaray) is working remotely, barking capricious criticisms over videolink. And tensions and secrets between the actors threaten to upend the rehearsal before it even gets going. What could have felt like a one-act play (Dashtaray’s background is in theatre) is given a bracingly dynamic energy by the decision to shoot the entire film in a serpentine single shot, showcasing both Dashtaray’s accomplished staging and the high quality of performances throughout.

