CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

MakerDAO founder's plans to address climate change and pivot back to ETH

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMakerDAO founder Rune Christensen has published an essay outlining measures that could be taken to make the protocol a vehicle for addressing climate change. MakerDAO founder's plans to address climate change and pivot back to ETH.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Nadeem Demian: To address climate change, carbon pricing is essential

From deadly heatwaves and wildfires on the West Coast to extreme storms like Hurricane Ida, climate change is knocking at our door. While it can be difficult to link any individual climate event to our warming planet, we know that climate change will make impacts like these more frequent and severe.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Essay
defense.gov

DOD Must Pivot to Counter Climate Change, Official Says

Climate change is happening. The DOD has to understand what's happening and how to mitigate or adapt to the effects — and then be part of the solution, Richard Kidd, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for environment and energy resilience, told the Defense Writers' Group today. Kidd's appearance comes...
ENVIRONMENT
Tree Hugger

Saul Griffith's 'Electrify' Is a Playbook on Electrifying Everything to Address the Climate Crisis

Saul Griffith, known to Treehugger readers for his "Electrify Everything" projects, has written "Electrify," which is "an optimist's playbook for our clean energy future." The first sentence says it all: "This book is an action plan to fight for the future. Given our delays in addressing climate change, we must now commit to completely transforming our energy supply and demand—'end-game decarbonization.' The world has no time left."
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
northwestgeorgianews.com

Portland’s massive clean energy fund plans $100M spending spree to fight climate change, promote racial and social justice

Portland city officials are preparing to bankroll a new bonanza of clean energy projects and jobs geared toward the city’s historically marginalized communities. About $100 million will be up for grabs before the end of 2022 for local nonprofit groups that can retrofit low-income homes, plant trees in sun-scorched neighborhoods and perform other activities that reduce greenhouse gas emissions or build green energy workforces.
PORTLAND, OR
Aviation Week

Pentagon Releases Broad Plan To Fight Climate Change

The impacts of climate change will permeate all of the U.S. military’s plans and operations, and the Pentagon says it needs to make big changes not only to address those impacts but also to get ahead of its strategic competitors. “We know we are transitioning to a carbon-free future and so the...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Climate change may already impact majority of humanity: study

The effects of climate change could already be impacting 85 percent of the world's population, an analysis of tens of thousands of scientific studies said Monday. A team of researchers used machine learning to comb through vast troves of research published between 1951 and 2018 and found some 100,000 papers that potentially documented evidence of climate change's effects on the Earth's systems. "We have overwhelming evidence that climate change is affecting all continents, all systems," study author Max Callaghan told AFP in an interview. He added there was a "huge amount of evidence" showing the ways in which these impacts are being felt.
ENVIRONMENT
EurekAlert

Climate change tipping points: back to the drawing table

We regularly hear warnings that climate change may lead to ‘tipping points’: irreversible situations where savanna can quickly change into desert, or the warm gulf stream current can simply stop flowing. These cautions often refer to spatial patterns as early-warning signals of tipping points. An international team of ecologists and mathematicians has studied these patterns and come to a surprising conclusion. “Yes, we need to do everything we can to stop climate change”, the authors said in full agreement with the recent IPCC report. “But the earth is much more resilient than previously thought. The concept of tipping points is too simple.” The scientists have recently published their work in the authoritative journal Science.
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

How the climate crisis is transforming the meaning of ‘sustainability’ in business

In his 2021 letter to CEOs, Larry Fink, the CEO and chairman of BlackRock, the world’s largest investment manager, wrote: “No issue ranks higher than climate change on our clients’ lists of priorities.” His comment reflected a growing unease with how the climate crisis is already disrupting businesses. Companies’ concerns about climate change have typically been focused on their operational, financial and reputational risks, the latter associated with the growing importance of the issue among young people. Now, climate change is calling into question the traditional paradigm of corporate sustainability and how companies address their impacts on society and the planet overall. As...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Under-pressure New Zealand sets out carbon-zero plan

New Zealand put forward a raft of carbon-cutting plans Wednesday, ranging from reduced car usage to making ebikes more accessible to meet its target of becoming carbon-zero by 2050. But the proposals, which come ahead of the COP26 climate meeting of world leaders in Glasgow at the end of this month and are a forerunner to the government's emissions reduction plan next May, drew immediate criticism. New Zealand is under pressure to do more to curb carbon emissions, which are increasing, but the discussion document made little mention of agriculture which contributes 48 percent of its greenhouse gas emissions. Environmental group Greenpeace said the document was "full of meaningless waffle" that did little to broach the conversation on reducing agricultural emissions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy