MakerDAO founder's plans to address climate change and pivot back to ETH
investing.com
7 days ago
MakerDAO founder Rune Christensen has published an essay outlining measures that could be taken to make the protocol a vehicle for addressing climate change. MakerDAO founder's plans to address climate change and pivot back to ETH.
Most people, myself included, feel concerned about increasing natural disasters around our country and world. We must act collectively and know that the benefits will ripple beyond our lifetimes. I encourage our legislators to support robust funding for energy efficiency, conservation and renewable energy. These investments will be offset by...
If the BIF is focused on building out the infrastructure for the US to transition to more sustainable energy source alternatives, then you can think of the reconciliation bill as being focused on convincing the nation to make the switch. What’s the infrastructure plan?. The infrastructure plan is technically made...
The scientific debate is closing . . . but not yet closed. There is still a window of opportunity to challenge the science. . . should the public come to believe that the scientific issues are settled, their views about global warming will change accordingly. Many enlightenment philosophers and American...
From deadly heatwaves and wildfires on the West Coast to extreme storms like Hurricane Ida, climate change is knocking at our door. While it can be difficult to link any individual climate event to our warming planet, we know that climate change will make impacts like these more frequent and severe.
Climate change is happening. The DOD has to understand what's happening and how to mitigate or adapt to the effects — and then be part of the solution, Richard Kidd, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for environment and energy resilience, told the Defense Writers' Group today. Kidd's appearance comes...
(NASA) – NASA and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will co-host the Alliances for Climate Action, a virtual series to address the rising demand for accurate, timely, and actionable information at a time of rapid global climate change. The first event, featuring NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, will take place...
Saul Griffith, known to Treehugger readers for his "Electrify Everything" projects, has written "Electrify," which is "an optimist's playbook for our clean energy future." The first sentence says it all: "This book is an action plan to fight for the future. Given our delays in addressing climate change, we must now commit to completely transforming our energy supply and demand—'end-game decarbonization.' The world has no time left."
More than 20 federal agencies released reports Thursday detailing the biggest implications of the changing climate for all Americans and the agencies themselves. The reports, stemming from a January executive order by President Biden, show how climate change will affect nearly every aspect of daily living and address how each agency is preparing.
Portland city officials are preparing to bankroll a new bonanza of clean energy projects and jobs geared toward the city’s historically marginalized communities. About $100 million will be up for grabs before the end of 2022 for local nonprofit groups that can retrofit low-income homes, plant trees in sun-scorched neighborhoods and perform other activities that reduce greenhouse gas emissions or build green energy workforces.
As a child growing up in the 1970s, I was part of a generation aware of the importance of taking care of the environment. I can recall spending my Saturday mornings visiting my neighbors who saved newspapers and aluminum cans for me to take to the local recycling center once a month.
Over 200 health journals across the world have come together to simultaneously publish an editorial calling on world leaders to take emergency action to limit global temperature increases, halt the destruction of nature, and protect health. FULL STORY. Over 200 health journals across the world have come together to simultaneously...
Energy emissions are the major cause of global warming. If we want to have a livable planet, those emissions need to come down to net zero soon. Cars must be electric-powered. Flights must use sustainable fuels. Coal, gas and petroleum-based power plant emissions must be captured or replaced with solar, wind and nuclear power.
The impacts of climate change will permeate all of the U.S. military’s plans and operations, and the Pentagon says it needs to make big changes not only to address those impacts but also to get ahead of its strategic competitors. “We know we are transitioning to a carbon-free future and so the...
Nine Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta tribes got a boost in funding in September to respond to environmental threats like erosion, flooding and permafrost degradation. The money comes from the Bureau of Indian Affairs’ Tribal Climate Resilience Program. BIA announced awards of more than $1 million to YK Delta tribes. The tribes that...
The effects of climate change could already be impacting 85 percent of the world's population, an analysis of tens of thousands of scientific studies said Monday.
A team of researchers used machine learning to comb through vast troves of research published between 1951 and 2018 and found some 100,000 papers that potentially documented evidence of climate change's effects on the Earth's systems.
"We have overwhelming evidence that climate change is affecting all continents, all systems," study author Max Callaghan told AFP in an interview.
He added there was a "huge amount of evidence" showing the ways in which these impacts are being felt.
We regularly hear warnings that climate change may lead to ‘tipping points’: irreversible situations where savanna can quickly change into desert, or the warm gulf stream current can simply stop flowing. These cautions often refer to spatial patterns as early-warning signals of tipping points. An international team of ecologists and mathematicians has studied these patterns and come to a surprising conclusion. “Yes, we need to do everything we can to stop climate change”, the authors said in full agreement with the recent IPCC report. “But the earth is much more resilient than previously thought. The concept of tipping points is too simple.” The scientists have recently published their work in the authoritative journal Science.
Alok Sharma, president of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, used a speech in Paris to jolt richer nations into action in the last weeks before the Oct. 31-Nov. 12 event in Glasgow, Scotland.
In his 2021 letter to CEOs, Larry Fink, the CEO and chairman of BlackRock, the world’s largest investment manager, wrote: “No issue ranks higher than climate change on our clients’ lists of priorities.”
His comment reflected a growing unease with how the climate crisis is already disrupting businesses.
Companies’ concerns about climate change have typically been focused on their operational, financial and reputational risks, the latter associated with the growing importance of the issue among young people. Now, climate change is calling into question the traditional paradigm of corporate sustainability and how companies address their impacts on society and the planet overall.

New Zealand put forward a raft of carbon-cutting plans Wednesday, ranging from reduced car usage to making ebikes more accessible to meet its target of becoming carbon-zero by 2050.
But the proposals, which come ahead of the COP26 climate meeting of world leaders in Glasgow at the end of this month and are a forerunner to the government's emissions reduction plan next May, drew immediate criticism.
New Zealand is under pressure to do more to curb carbon emissions, which are increasing, but the discussion document made little mention of agriculture which contributes 48 percent of its greenhouse gas emissions.
Environmental group Greenpeace said the document was "full of meaningless waffle" that did little to broach the conversation on reducing agricultural emissions.
