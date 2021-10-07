Guest column: Who is really behind Maine's Question 1 on CMP corridor?
Like many of our state ballot questions there are major corporate interests forming PACs with clever names on both sides. CMP and Hydro Quebec have spent over $35 million dollars as of the last reporting period through groups like “Mainers for Fair Laws,” “Clean Energy Matters,” “News Update Maine” and others. The fossil fuel industry has jumped in to protect their interests with groups like “Mainers for Local Power,” which has spent around $9 million.www.seacoastonline.com
Comments / 8