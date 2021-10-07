CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

UK energy bills could rise 30% in 2022, warn analysts

By Mark Sweney
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x2pJP_0cJncPkG00
The UK regulator’s energy price cap could rise from £1,277 to £1,660, says the energy research firm Cornwall Insight.

Energy bills could rise by as much as 30% next year if gas and electricity prices continue to soar and more suppliers go bust, according to a new report.

The research firm Cornwall Insight is forecasting that the energy price cap, set at a record £1,277 a year from 1 October, is going to have to be significantly boosted in spring 2022 as the energy crisis continues.

The firm expects the energy price cap to be put up by about 30%, to about £1,660, by the industry regulator. Ofgem has said that if gas prices rise, or stay at such elevated levels, it will have to push the price cap up when it is reviewed on 1 April.

“With wholesale gas and electricity prices continuing to reach new records, successive supplier exits during September and a new level for the default tariff cap, the Great British energy market remains on the edge for fresh volatility and further consolidation,” said Craig Lowrey, a senior consultant at Cornwall Insight.

Nine suppliers have collapsed in recent weeks after finding themselves unable to maintain price promises in the face of soaring wholesale gas prices. It is predicted that more could follow.

In a separate warning, the founder of the green energy supplier Ecotricity said it “doesn’t make sense” to have a retail price cap but not a wholesale one, and accused the government of “killing energy companies right now”.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

Dale Vince told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It’s illogical to hold prices at one end of the supply chain and not the other end, and the natural consequence is companies going out of business.

“The government currently have closed their eyes and ears to this and said they don’t care, they’re not going to help energy companies but that kind of misses the point because they’re killing energy companies right now.”

Vince said nationalisation of the sector should be considered.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Energy crisis: Thousands of UK firms will collapse without urgent help, ministers warned

Thousands of UK firms will not survive the winter unless the government urgently expands a support package aimed at tackling soaring energy prices, ministers have been warned.The Treasury is currently considering a bid from the business secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, for financial aid to help large firms, with particular focus on energy-intensive industries like chemicals, steel and ceramics.But smaller businesses and leaders from other sectors say they too need help to cope with unprecedented spike in gas and electricity prices.The situation facing small and medium-sized firms in particular is "becoming dire", thanks to supply chain disruption, labour shortages, price rises,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Asia's energy pivot is a warning to Australia: clinging to coal is bad for the economy

The COP26 climate negotiations are just weeks away, and the tide is now turning against international finance of coal-fired power generation. The implications for Australia cannot be ignored. China, Japan and South Korea have been three of the largest public funders of overseas coal projects, pouring billions of dollars into new coal-fired power plants across the Asia-Pacific. This has enabled a wave of coal projects in Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and Vietnam. But in recent months, the three funding nations have each made public statements about curtailing or ending taxpayer support for new international coal power. It follows a pledge in May...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Vince
AFP

EU moves to tamp down high energy prices

The EU on Wednesday presented a "toolbox" of measures to mitigate an energy crunch that threatens to send Europeans' power bills soaring. The European Commission has been under pressure to act on the looming crisis, even though individual EU governments are more directly responsible for their energy sources and taxation. Consumers' "concern is understandable, justified," said EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson as she unveiled the proposals. "Winter is coming and for many, electricity bills are higher than they have been for a decade. We have seen gas price surge across the world driven mostly by demand in Asia."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KREX

Energy agency urges bigger global push to cut emissions

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The International Energy Agency is urging governments to make stronger commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions at an upcoming U.N. climate summit, warning the world is not on track to meet environmental goals and that new investment in clean energy was needed to “jolt the energy system onto a new set […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

UK economy rebounds despite supply chain woes

Britain's economy rebounded in August despite ongoing supply chain woes, as people socialised more due to the lifting of coronavirus curbs, data showed Wednesday. Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent in the first full month since England's lifting of Covid restrictions, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement. "The economy picked up in August as bars, restaurants and festivals benefited from the first full month without Covid-19 restrictions in England," noted ONS official Darren Morgan. "This was offset by falls in health activity with fewer people visiting GPs and less testing and tracing."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Energy#Energy Market#Energy Crisis#Natural Gas#Energy Companies#Uk#Cornwall Insight#Ecotricity#Business Today#Guardian Business#Bbc Radio 4
Daily Mail

Could inflation wreck the recovery? IMF says UK is on track for highest economic growth in the G7 this year despite trimming forecast to 6.8% - but warns of 'great uncertainty' over the risk of spiralling price rises

The UK is still on track to have the fastest growth in the G7 this year - but is exposed to the risk of spiralling inflation. The IMF now expects Britain to grow by 6.8 per cent in 2021, trimmed slightly from the 7 per cent it predicted in July.
BUSINESS
The Independent

China floods add to global energy price woes as coal mines forced to shut

Heavy rain and flooding in northern China has led to a record surge in coal prices after several of the country’s coal mines have been forced to shut.Thermal coal prices on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange rose by a further 10 per cent for the second day on Tuesday. Prices had touched a record high already on Monday after rising 12 per cent.International thermal coal prices have already gone over 100 per cent since May this year as businesses continue to emerge from the pandemic and step up their activities, triggering a dramatic shortage.In attempts to meet the gap between...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Heating bills set to soar as inflation hits energy prices

Get ready to pay sharply higher bills for heating this winter, along with seemingly everything else. With prices surging worldwide for heating oil, natural gas and other fuels, the U.S. government said Wednesday it expects households to see jumps of up to 54% for their heating bills compared to last winter. The sharpest increases are likely for homes that use propane, but others are also likely to see big increases. Homes that use natural gas, which make up nearly half of all U.S. households, may spend $746 this winter, 30% more than a year ago. Homes using heating oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Energy crisis? What experts are saying as world faces historic energy-price crunch

Prices of fossil fuels around the globe have been surging. Some commodity pros are referring to this current condition as an “energy crisis,” one that could have far-reaching implications for average Americans but also for energy policy as the U.S. --- and the rest of the world --- attempts to wean itself off crude oil and transition to renewable sources of power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Independent

How to keep your energy bills down at home as gas prices rise

A worldwide shortage on gas and energy supplies has resulted in a surge in wholesale gas prices, which have risen by 250 per cent since January.As a result, the energy price cap in the UK has risen, which pushed energy bills for around 15 million households up by 12 per cent since the start of October. The energy regulator Ofgem has said that the cap will go up again next April, which some firms have said could see energy bills rising by as much as 30 per cent.Consumers are usually given the option to switch suppliers when energy bills rise,...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Pensioners may choose to eat rather than heat homes over fears about 'unaffordable energy bills', warns Age UK – as calls grow to extend Winter Fuel Payments to 5.5m households

Pensioners may be 'put off' heating their homes because of soaring energy prices, campaigners say as they call for Winter Fuel payments to be offered to more homes. Age UK said there is a risk that older people may 'decide not even to try to keep their homes adequately warm', putting their health at risk due to fears about rising costs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theiet.org

Spare wind energy could power hydrogen storage to supply UK in winter

Renewable hydrogen produced by energy from UK wind farms which is then stored in disused oil and gas fields could help to avoid future winter energy supply crunches without exacerbating climate change. According to new research published by the Energy Networks Association (ENA), the country’s wind and solar farms produce...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

China singling out Australian coal is a sign of their influence on global energy markets

Energy markets are a hot topic now with gas prices going vertical in Europe and coal prices breaking all-time highs. There have been numerous hypotheses lodged online blaming some very plausible causes including reduced gas storage and nuclear and some where the causal link appears to be missing, like renewables. Renewables are variable, but without them Europe would undoubtedly need more gas and be in more strife.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KETV.com

Mid-American Energy: Natural gas bills could jump 96% this winter

DES MOINES, Iowa — MidAmerican Energy said Tuesday Iowa customers should expect higher natural gas bills this winter that may increase by 46% to 96%. The company said natural gas market prices have more than doubled from this time last year. MidAmerican said increased global demand coupled with both limited production and inventory have heavily increased the cost for the company to purchase natural gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wealthmanagement.com

Banks Analysts Warn That 60/40 Portfolios Could Be Battered by Inflation

(Bloomberg) -- The recent synchronized selloff in equities and Treasuries was likely just the beginning of what’s come for the popular 60/40 stock-bond portfolio strategy, a growing chorus of Wall Street strategists warn. Bank of America Corp. called it “the end to 60/40” while Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said losses...
STOCKS
The Independent

UK job vacancies hit record high amid worker shortages

Job vacancies in the U.K. rose to a record high of nearly 1.2 million, official figures showed Tuesday, a further sign that the British economy is experiencing worker shortages in an array of sectors as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and Britain’s departure from the European Union Following weeks of long lines at gas stations as motorists struggle to fill up their cars amid a shortage of truck drivers to deliver the fuel and empty shelves at supermarkets, the Office for National Statistics pointed to shortages across the whole economy, including hospitality and transport.It's become increasingly evident...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Guardian

The Guardian

31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy