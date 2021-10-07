CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Kurt BardellaChuck Grassley owes Lucy Koh an apology

NBC News
NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden's nomination of the Honorable Lucy H. Koh to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is a historic choice. Koh would be the first female Korean American federal circuit judge in the country's history. But to be fair, Koh has been breaking barriers in our judicial system throughout her career.

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Moderate Democrats and the entire GOP are unwilling to admit how endangered democracy is

Last week, after the Senate averted an entirely Republican-inflicted crisis about the debt ceiling, Sen Joe Manchin, whose very utterances are edict in a 50-50 Senate, again scoffed at the idea of creating a special carve-out on the filibuster for the debt ceiling.“The filibuster thread we have to keep democracy alive in America,” Manchin told reporters after a late Thursday night. “If we didn’t have the filibuster to where it can keep us coming back to civility from time to time, then you would see total chaos.”Manchin’s words came after no Republicans voted to lift the debt limit, which came...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
abovethelaw.com

The Most Cringe Moment From Lucy Koh’s Judicial Confirmation Hearing

Listen, even the most hardcore federal judicial junkies don’t listen to every moment of every judicial confirmation hearing. But sometimes there’s an awkward moment that simply has to be called out. Yesterday was the hearing on President Joe Biden’s nomination of Lucy Koh to the Ninth Circuit. Koh, a former...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Hawk Eye

Sen. Chuck Grassley's compliment to Korean American judge Lucy Koh sparks backlash for racial stereotype

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley praised a Korean American judge for her work ethic during a Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday, congratulating "you and your people." “What you said about your Korean background reminded me a lot of what my daughter-in-law of 45 years has said: ‘If I’ve learned anything from Korean people, it’s a hard work ethic. And how you can make a lot out of nothing,’” he said. “So I congratulate you and your people.”
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Iowa State
State
Washington State
Quad Cities Onlines

Grassley: Facebook practices, if true, are ‘immoral’

If the Facebook policies and practices described by Iowa City native Frances Haugen are true, the social media company’s actions are “immoral and unethical,” U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley said Wednesday. “It's pretty discouraging to see that people would take action for profit that harms young people and teenagers,” the Iowa...
IOWA CITY, IA
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Grassley fights for Iowans

Sen. Chuck Grassley is a fighter. If we’ve learned nothing else from his decades of service to the state of Iowa, everyone must remember the fighter we have as our senator. Grassley is leading the fight to lower the cost of prescription drugs, give independent cattle producers a fair market, secure our border, protect the renewable fuel standard, support law enforcement, fight inflation, and hold the government accountable. These are all fights that affect every Iowan in one way or another. Prescription drug prices are totally out of control. Cattle producers are taken advantage of at every turn. The border is a mess. Renewable fuel is something we need to protect. Law enforcement is constantly under attack. Inflation is making life for every Iowan more expensive. Big government runs amok on a regular basis. Grassley will take on all of these fights for every Iowan, so we must keep him in Washington.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lucy Koh
Person
Chuck Grassley
Person
Donald Trump
northwestgeorgianews.com

Supreme Court ends legal clash over border wall spending

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court wiped out a lower court ruling Tuesday that had found the House had a right to file a lawsuit against the Trump administration for the use of funds to construct a barrier on the U.S.-Mexico border. The justices also ordered a lower court to declare...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

GOP Rep. Liz Cheney says January 6 committee is prepared to bring criminal contempt charges against anyone who doesn't comply with subpoenas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The US House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol will move criminal contempt charges against those who do not comply with its subpoenas, Representative Liz Cheney, the panel's vice chair, said on Tuesday. The committee late last month subpoenaed four...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Americans#Korean American
mediaite.com

Adam Schiff Destroys Congressional Republicans Who Pushed Big Lie: ‘Insurrectionists in Suits and Ties’

Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) slammed his Republican colleagues for their “unforgivable” submissiveness to former President Donald Trump and the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen. The House Intelligence Committee chairman spoke to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on Monday about Midnight in Washington: his new book where he argues that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
The Independent

Lindsey Graham bizarrely claims 40,000 Brazilians with Gucci handbags entered US illegally

Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday claimed that tens of thousands of well-dressed Brazilian nationals have illegally crossed the US-Mexico border on their way to Connecticut.While speaking with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on his eponymous nightly program, the South Carolina Republican suggested that Tuesday’s announcement that the Department of Homeland Security would begin targeting “unscrupulous employers who exploit the vulnerability of undocumented workers” for investigation – rather than conducting mass raids of work sites to target the undocumented workers themselves – was to blame for an influx of migrants with very specific sartorial tastes.“Now, what Mayorkas did today, calling off...
CONGRESS & COURTS
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals the truth about COVID-19 vaccine mandates

COVID-19 vaccine mandates work to help people get more vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN Monday that the U.S. government wants people to get vaccinated by their own choice. However, some people need a little encouragement to get there.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

NBC News

213K+
Followers
30K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy