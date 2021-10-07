CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Irish marketing firm Wolfgang Digital to double staff numbers in three years

By Blathnaid O’Dea
Silicon Republic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWolfgang Digital has doubled its office space to prepare for the 60 new staff it will add over the next three years. Dublin-based digital marketing agency Wolfgang Digital plans to double its staff headcount from 60 to 120 over the next three years. The first 10 hires will be made...

www.siliconrepublic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Silicon Republic

Vodafone to create 40 jobs as part of its 2022 graduate programme

Applications are open until 4 November for Vodafone’s 2022 graduate programme, which will put participants into areas such as technology and data. Vodafone Ireland has said it will create 40 new jobs through its graduate programme, which is now open for applications for its September 2022 intake. Now in its...
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

‘When I started out, there was little to no R&D in Ireland’

Viatris Ireland’s Róisín Wallace reflects on her career in STEM and shares the lessons she learned on her leadership journey. Róisín Wallace started out in the world of chemistry but now leads the global device organisation for pharma company Viatris in Ireland. After graduating from analytical science at Dublin City...
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

A three-year roadmap to take Northern Ireland fintech to the next level

Andrew Jenkins, fintech envoy for Northern Ireland, outlines FinTechNI’s strategy to bring this region to the world stage when it comes to financial technology. Cost competitiveness, a talented workforce, renowned expertise and a collaborative business environment are the credentials often cited for Northern Ireland’s growing position as a world leader in financial technology.
WORLD
Silicon Republic

Stripe cautiously sizes up cryptocurrency space once again

Three years after dropping bitcoin, Stripe is hiring a small, experienced team of crypto engineers. Payments company Stripe has started to assemble a dedicated cryptocurrency engineering team. Although it stopped supporting bitcoin in 2018, the fintech founded by Limerick brothers Patrick and John Collison is now looking to focus on...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Marketing#Marketing Agency#Irish#Dublin 2 Office#Pre Covid#The Wolfgang Academy#Work Institute Ireland
Silicon Republic

Personio commits to Dublin growth as it rockets in value to $6.3bn

The company has launched new software automation tools for HR as it plans to expand its engineering team in Dublin. HR software company Personio has hit a valuation of $6.3bn following a Series E funding round of $270m. New investors in this round include Greenoaks, which led the fund, Altimeter...
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

European urban sustainability VC closes on €268m oversubscribed fund

2150, which invests in start-ups operating in the sustainability sector, plans to use its fund to attain ‘Gigacorn’ status and boost its portfolio. European venture capital firm 2150 has today (12 October) announced the final closing of its €268m oversubscribed fund. The announcement comes just a few months after its...
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

Yield Lab Europe leads funding for carbon footprint tracking start-up

The agritech investor has backed Dublin-headquartered start-up CarbonSpace in a €900,000 funding round. Dublin-headquartered start-up CarbonSpace has raised €900,000 in a funding round led by The Yield Lab Europe and Rockstart as co-investor. The start-up plans to use the funds to expand its operations in the EU and US. It...
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

Budget 2022: Up to €90m to be invested in Irish start-ups

As well as an extension of the Innovation Equity Fund, the Government revealed changes to the Employment Investment Incentive scheme. New funding announced in Budget 2022 could lead to investments of up to €90m for early-stage Irish start-ups. In his Budget speech this afternoon (12 October), Minister for Finance Paschal...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Google
Silicon Republic

Coding platform GitLab aims for $10bn valuation ahead of IPO

Almost a year after it initially planned to go public, the coding platform has raised its pricing range ahead of its upcoming IPO. Last week, coding platform GitLab announced its plans to go public, having delayed its initial plans for an IPO in November 2020. Now, the company has raised...
MARKETS
Silicon Republic

ISIF backs new renewables firm tapping into Irish offshore wind market

Inis Offshore Wind will be headed up by former Ørsted executive Vanessa O’Connell. A new renewable energy company has launched in Ireland with plans to develop at least 1GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030. The company said if its initial projects progress successfully, it could provide enough electricity to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Silicon Republic

New scaling accelerator programme to help Irish SMEs become greener

Accelerate Green will enable up to 12 participating SMEs to scale their businesses to tackle climate action. A scaling accelerator programme for Irish businesses wishing to respond to climate action and sustainability has been launched today (11 October). The Accelerate Green programme is being funded by Bord na Móna. The...
WORLD
Silicon Republic

Online accountancy firm adds 100 jobs with option for remote work

Accountant Online is hiring for jobs in tech as well as accountancy, with remote and hybrid working options for all. Online accountancy firm Accountant Online will create 100 new tech and accountancy jobs over the next four years, tripling its workforce in Ireland. Accountant Online currently employs 51 people. It...
ECONOMY
Silicon Republic

Belfast’s SideQuest raises $3m for its VR developer platform

The platform, which has been backed by the founder of Oculus VR, has more than 1m monthly active users. SideQuest, a Belfast-headquartered start-up developing a platform for VR developers, has raised $3m in seed funding. First reported by Upload VR, the fresh funding adds to a $650,000 pre-seed investment raised...
TECHNOLOGY
Cheddar News

Sneaker Investment App Rares CEO on $4M Fundraise, Growing the Platform

Gerome Sapp, co-founder and CEO of Rares, a social investing platform geared toward hard-to-find sneakers, joined Cheddar to talk about the company’s $4 million in seed round funding. Sapp said that the funds will primarily be used to invest in and grow the company’s tech sector and provide new and potential investors with more information. "We realize that not everyone that comes onto our platform is a sneakerhead so they may not know everything about the sneakers. So, being able to educate them not only on the asset but financial literacy around that asset is very important to us," he explained.
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

US tech start-up’s move into Dublin to create several new jobs

US company Front, which has 300 employees across its San Francisco and Paris locations, is expanding to Dublin, where it already has a customer base. San Francisco customer relationship management (CRM) start-up Front has said its upcoming expansion into Dublin will create several new jobs. The company’s initial recruiting efforts...
JOBS
Silicon Republic

Irish founder of Sydney-based adtech eyes Europe with new Dublin office

Galway-born CEO of Publift, Colm Dolan, said he sees the new Dublin team as a return to his Irish roots. Sydney-based adtech start-up Publift is expanding its presence in Europe with a new team and office in Dublin. Founded in 2015 by Irish entrepreneur and CEO Colm Dolan, Publift helps...
BUSINESS
hbr.org

Should Your Global Firm Centralize Digital Operations?

Recently, a heated argument divided the leadership at a large sporting goods retailer. The retailer had launched a digital transformation initiative, but no one could decide whether to centralize or localize their digital talent and activities. Some argued that digital activities should be put in just one central hub, pointing to examples like Booking.com, the $15B global leader in travel accommodations, which collocates over 1,700 developers in one location to optimize the tens of thousands of A/B tests that keep them in the lead. But others argued digital needs to be local, given the nature of retail, arguing that each country needed its own digital team to adapt to the local needs. They justified their arguments with examples from Amazon, which has prospered in the U.S., but struggled in countries, like the Netherlands, where they don’t have warehouses. Yet others suggested a middle ground of organizing digital operations around regions.
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

Intel Ireland teams up with Connect researchers to boost 5G tech

The €600,000 partnership between the Connect research centre and Intel’s R&D team will explore 5G optical networks. A new research agreement between Intel Ireland and Connect will develop low-cost fibre-optic technology to boost 5G networks. Scientists from Connect, the Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) research centre for future networks and communications...
WORLD
Silicon Republic

Funding for two AI projects to prevent the ‘digital extinction’ of Irish

Led by the Adapt research centre, the GaelTech and NRS projects are focused on machine translation technology. Two technology projects have received more than €350,000 in Government funding to help prevent the “digital extinction” of the Irish language. GaelTech and the National Relay Station (NRS) are looking to promote the...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Market Research Innovator Staffs-Up for Another Year of Exponential Growth

InVibe Labs, a pioneer in the field of voice technology for market research, and recently included on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for the third year in a row, announced key promotions to resource their significant growth. Marketing Technology News: Nylas Wins Multiple Best Places to Work...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy