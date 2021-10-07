CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

6 biggest developments underway shaping South End

By Katie Peralta Soloff
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=338hOo_0cJnaKeH00

South End has evolved in recent years from an attractive neighborhood for young professionals into one of the most desirable office submarkets in the nation. It’s filled with trendy restaurants and retail, thousands of apartments and a growing number of corporate headquarters.

We’ve put together a quick roundup of the biggest developments either planned or underway that will re-shape South End.

Of note: This is not necessarily a comprehensive list. There are a number of projects in their early phases that’ll also certainly change the neighborhood. For instance, late last year Cousins Properties acquired the 3.4-acre property on the rail trail that includes Slate (for $28.1 million).

  • On the site, Cousins plans a 600,000-700,000 square-foot mixed-use development to be called South End Station. The project is still in its internal planning stages, says Mark Holomon, who leads Cousins’ Charlotte office portfolio.

There are also a number of recently completed projects — like the Atherton redevelopment, the Hawk Apartments and Dimensional Place — which have all already transformed the neighborhood’s personality.

The Line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cUkhP_0cJnaKeH00

Courtesy of Foundry Commercial, the firm handling leasing at The Line.

What it is: The new 16-story mixed-use development that’ll house Sycamore Brewing and other tenants is well underway at 2151 Hawkins, where Shook Kelley used to be along the light rail. Developed by Portman Holdings, The Line will have : 285,000 square feet of office space, multiple rooftop terraces and 20,000 square feet on the ground level for restaurants and other retail.

  • Timeline: Cody Sundberg, senior Vice President of office agency leasing for the building, tells Axios he expects the project to be delivered in the next few weeks.

Of note: The project will also have an adjacent residential portion that’ll go up on the property where Sycamore currently sits. The tower will be up to 24 stories, Portman SVP of development Marc Brambrut tells Axios.

  • The plan is to break ground on that part of the project in the spring.

Design Center Tower

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nuxdT_0cJnaKeH00

Design Center Tower (courtesy of Lowe’s)

What it is: The 23-story office tower at the corner of Worthington and Camden will serve as the global tech hub for Mooresville-based Lowe’s. It’ll have about 20,000 square feet of ground-level space for restaurants and other retail. The 375,000 square-foot tower is a joint venture between developer Childress Klein and Lowe’s.

  • Lowe’s plans to employ about 2,000 tech professionals in the new space when it’s ready.
  • This tower will be the tallest building outside of Uptown once it’s completed.

Vantage South End

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QbuL3_0cJnaKeH00

Rendering of Vantage South End (Rendering courtesy of The Spectrum Cos.)

What it is: Developer Spectrum Cos. is building a pair of 11-story office towers at South Tryon Street and Carson Boulevard. One tower is the sleek new home of LendingTree , which takes up floors 6-11. The 635,000 square-foot campus will also include 55,000 square feet of retail space, a boutique hotel, and an urban park.

  • LendingTree began moving into its new space earlier this year. The second tower is expected to deliver in early 2022, per CBJ .

The Square

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WVMCv_0cJnaKeH00

The Square at South End (courtesy of Beacon Development)

What it is: The 10-story mixed-use property is underway where Sauceman’s Barbecue used to be, on West Boulevard and Hawkins Street along Tryon. It’ll have offices, apartments, 8,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and a 2-acre green space called Wilmore Centennial Park.

  • Office tenants signed on so far include FastGrowingTrees.com, USAA and Adams Beverages of NC.

110 East

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t9rbb_0cJnaKeH00

110 East at the East/West Station in South End (courtesy of Stiles/Spine 3D)

What it is: 110 East is a a 23-story office tower at the East/West Station, in the area that’s currently a parking lot behind the Manchester.

  • It’ll include 11,000 square feet of ground-floor retail.
  • Florida developer Stiles and California real estate firm Shorenstein plan to break ground on the 370,000-square-foot building sometime in the coming months.

1714 South Boulevard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N6PZM_0cJnaKeH00

Courtesy of White Point Partners

What it is: White Point Partners is working with developer Greystar on a 24-story apartment tower at 1714 South Blvd., in the spot where the Rosemont property is.

  • The tower will have 324 apartments and approximately 15,000 square feet of ground floor retail.
  • Construction will begin in December and will wrap up sometime in 2024.

The post 6 biggest developments underway shaping South End appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Axios Charlotte

Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte

Proudly presented by Lowe’s, where talented people go to work with other talented people. Take your skills to the next level. Here are 50 fresh openings to check out. Software Engineer; Workday Integration at Lowe’s. Details. Social Media Specialist at OrthoCarolina. Details. Program Director at WFAE. Details. In-Store Design Specialist at House of Nomad. Details. Office Coordinator at WFAE. Details. Lighting Design Assistant – Part-Time at Cordero […] The post Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte-based Diamonds Direct acquired for $490 million

National diamond giant Signet Jewelers Limited — whose brands include Kay Jewelers, Zales and Jared — is acquiring Charlotte-based Diamonds Direct for $490 million in cash. Between the lines: Customers won’t notice much change following the acquisition. In a statement Tuesday, a Diamonds Direct spokesperson said the company’s leadership team, store fronts and branded offerings […] The post Charlotte-based Diamonds Direct acquired for $490 million appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Amélie’s French Bakery brings wholesale bread service to Plaza Midwood

Amélie’s French Bakery is headed to a Plaza Midwood space familiar with bread. The Charlotte bakery will launch a wholesale artisan bread kitchen at 1511 Central Ave. this month. Details: Lead bread maker, Joseph Feliz will guide the team. Jamie Prentiss, former Nova’s Bakery business development director, will oversee the wholesale side of the bakery. Amélie’s plans […] The post Amélie’s French Bakery brings wholesale bread service to Plaza Midwood appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Popular local retailer Moxie to open another Plaza Midwood boutique on Tuesday

Fresh off opening a new Matthews shop, Moxie Mercantile is expanding again. This time it’ll be right around the corner from their flagship store in Plaza Midwood. The new shop, called Betty by Moxie, will specialize in apparel, accessories and kids’ products. Owner Michelle Castelloe tells Axios it will open Tuesday, Oct. 12. Details: The […] The post Popular local retailer Moxie to open another Plaza Midwood boutique on Tuesday appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
State
California State
City
Tryon, NC
Charlotte, NC
Real Estate
State
Florida State
Charlotte, NC
Business
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte rent remains below national average

Average monthly rent is up 15% year-over-year in Charlotte. But it’s still cheaper here than other metros of a similar size nationwide. Average rent in Charlotte is $1,472 a month and the average footprint is 942 square feet, according to RENTCafé’s latest report. Why it matters: 41% of the housing in Charlotte is renter occupied, […] The post Charlotte rent remains below national average appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Now open: 20 cool openings in Charlotte from this summer

Our Now Open series is proudly presented by Charlotte Center City Partners. New businesses are part of what makes Charlotte great but don’t forget to take some time to say hello again to the people and places that made us fall in love with our city in the first place. Check out UptownCharlotte.com + SouthEndCLT.org […] The post Now open: 20 cool openings in Charlotte from this summer appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

North Carolina’s in the climate change crosshairs

Eastern North Carolina has been a regular target for worsening extreme weather events. But closer to home here, Charlotte’s now a national leader in mitigating risk. The big picture: The map above shows major disasters declared by the Federal Emergency Management Agency over the past two decades. It includes extreme events from hurricanes to tornado […] The post North Carolina’s in the climate change crosshairs appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Hot homes: 6 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $250K

This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group, creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week: 2931 White Willow Rd.: $299,000 Neighborhood: Steele Creek Realtor: Olivia Hwang at The Redbud Group Features: Nice floors, cozy living room fireplace, gated community, private fenced-in patio. Specs: 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 1,643 square feet […] The post Hot homes: 6 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $250K appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South End#Cos#Urban Park#Cousins Properties#Slate#Dimensional Place#Sycamore Brewing#Shook Kelley#Portman Holdings#The Line
Axios Charlotte

Federal aid helped some music and arts groups. Others were left out

Theaters, museums and other arts and culture venues in Charlotte received nearly $60 million in federal funds to keep the industry afloat amid COVID-19. But as with other COVID relief programs, industry members have raised questions about whether the money was distributed fairly. What’s happening: The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, funded by last December’s […] The post Federal aid helped some music and arts groups. Others were left out appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Retail roundup: The latest shops to open in and around Charlotte

Shops and boutiques, both locally and nationally owned, continue to open around Charlotte. We’ve rounded up the recent openings and upcoming ones below. Have any we should consider for a future roundup? Reach out to me: katie.peralta@axios.com. The Cocktailery, a boutique selling everything you need for your at-home bar, is now open at Atherton Mill […] The post Retail roundup: The latest shops to open in and around Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

17 sales jobs in Charlotte right now

This story is proudly presented by the Axios Charlotte Job Board, where top employers find top talent.  Do you close deals in your sleep? Here are 17 sales jobs around Charlotte. Sales Coordinator at Schleich USA, Inc. Details. Outside Sales Representative at Smash My Trash – North Charlotte. Details. Inside Sales Associate at Johnstone Supply Monroe. Details. Retail […] The post 17 sales jobs in Charlotte right now appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Former tent city residents face housing barriers

A fraction of former tent city residents have permanent homes, one day before Mecklenburg County’s hotel leases to house them expire. What’s happening: Mecklenburg County leased two hotels to house the residents who were ordered to leave a homeless encampment along Interstate 277 this February. But that lease expires Sept. 30. By the numbers: Of […] The post Former tent city residents face housing barriers appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Axios Charlotte

New light rail would drive development. But what about moving people?

Ask city officials whether the blue line was a success, and the first thing most point to is not ridership: It’s the wave of development along the route. Now, as the city prepares for its next light rail line, development is front and center again. But should it be? What’s happening: The silver line, the […] The post New light rail would drive development. But what about moving people? appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

What does $330K get you in Charlotte’s real estate market?

The median home sales price in the Charlotte region was $331.5K in August, and we wanted to see what you get for that price in our tight real estate market. Here’s a comparison of three homes that recently sold for around $330K in different Charlotte neighborhoods. Note: Days on the market for this story were calculated from […] The post What does $330K get you in Charlotte’s real estate market? appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

COVID testing demand skyrockets in Charlotte

If you’re planning to get a COVID-19 test in Charlotte, be prepared to wait a while. What’s happening: Demand for COVID-19 testing in the Charlotte area has surged in recent months as the Delta variant spread. At some spots, people wind up waiting in line for hours. At-home tests from stores like CVS and Walgreens […] The post COVID testing demand skyrockets in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

How to get cheaper airport parking by booking online

This content was produced in partnership with CLT Airport. I recently used the all-in-one CLT Airport app to book my airport parking and it was easy, convenient and affordable. I’ve flown in and out of CLT a lot, but until recently had never parked there because I assumed it would be expensive and complicated. Now, […] The post How to get cheaper airport parking by booking online appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

The Chase: Couple looks for rental house in NoDa or Wesley Heights for $1,600/month

Finding a home in this market is a whirlwind, and these renters took us along for the ride. This is The Chase, a new series featuring real Charlotteans and their house-hunting stories. Read past editions here. Shannon Chaney and her partner Tim moved to Charlotte from San Diego in October 2020. Here’s what it was like finding […] The post The Chase: Couple looks for rental house in NoDa or Wesley Heights for $1,600/month appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Scoop: Defunct events company EatWorkPlay got $50K in COVID relief

It’s been two years since EatWorkPlay’s last event in Charlotte, but earlier this year the company applied for and received $49,569 in COVID-19 relief funds designed for live event venues to make it through the pandemic. What’s happening: The now-defunct lifestyle brand and events company was not eligible for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Shuttered […] The post Scoop: Defunct events company EatWorkPlay got $50K in COVID relief appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Prominent developer plans about 300 new rental townhomes in Charlotte

Crescent Communities, among Charlotte’s best-known developers, and the investment firm Pretium are spending $1 billion building more than 3,000 homes for rent in 14 markets across the Sunbelt, including Charlotte. Details: The properties will include three- and four-bedroom townhomes (from 1,500-2,200 square feet), plus detached single-family houses, Crescent said in a statement last week. They will […] The post Prominent developer plans about 300 new rental townhomes in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

5 things to know about redistricting in Charlotte

Charlotte City Council will soon redraw the maps that determine political representation in the city. Why it matters: With the release of the once-in-a-decade census data, cities and states across the country are starting the redistricting process. Charlotte’s population grew by 21% from 2010 to 2020, with growth concentrated in some parts of the city […] The post 5 things to know about redistricting in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Axios Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
2K+
Followers
808
Post
387K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what’s happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/charlotte

Comments / 0

Community Policy