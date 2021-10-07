6 biggest developments underway shaping South End

South End has evolved in recent years from an attractive neighborhood for young professionals into one of the most desirable office submarkets in the nation. It’s filled with trendy restaurants and retail, thousands of apartments and a growing number of corporate headquarters.

We’ve put together a quick roundup of the biggest developments either planned or underway that will re-shape South End.

Of note: This is not necessarily a comprehensive list. There are a number of projects in their early phases that’ll also certainly change the neighborhood. For instance, late last year Cousins Properties acquired the 3.4-acre property on the rail trail that includes Slate (for $28.1 million).

On the site, Cousins plans a 600,000-700,000 square-foot mixed-use development to be called South End Station. The project is still in its internal planning stages, says Mark Holomon, who leads Cousins’ Charlotte office portfolio.

There are also a number of recently completed projects — like the Atherton redevelopment, the Hawk Apartments and Dimensional Place — which have all already transformed the neighborhood’s personality.

The Line

What it is: The new 16-story mixed-use development that’ll house Sycamore Brewing and other tenants is well underway at 2151 Hawkins, where Shook Kelley used to be along the light rail. Developed by Portman Holdings, The Line will have : 285,000 square feet of office space, multiple rooftop terraces and 20,000 square feet on the ground level for restaurants and other retail.

Timeline: Cody Sundberg, senior Vice President of office agency leasing for the building, tells Axios he expects the project to be delivered in the next few weeks.

Of note: The project will also have an adjacent residential portion that’ll go up on the property where Sycamore currently sits. The tower will be up to 24 stories, Portman SVP of development Marc Brambrut tells Axios.

The plan is to break ground on that part of the project in the spring.

Design Center Tower

What it is: The 23-story office tower at the corner of Worthington and Camden will serve as the global tech hub for Mooresville-based Lowe’s. It’ll have about 20,000 square feet of ground-level space for restaurants and other retail. The 375,000 square-foot tower is a joint venture between developer Childress Klein and Lowe’s.

Lowe’s plans to employ about 2,000 tech professionals in the new space when it’s ready.

This tower will be the tallest building outside of Uptown once it’s completed.

Vantage South End

What it is: Developer Spectrum Cos. is building a pair of 11-story office towers at South Tryon Street and Carson Boulevard. One tower is the sleek new home of LendingTree , which takes up floors 6-11. The 635,000 square-foot campus will also include 55,000 square feet of retail space, a boutique hotel, and an urban park.

LendingTree began moving into its new space earlier this year. The second tower is expected to deliver in early 2022, per CBJ .

The Square

What it is: The 10-story mixed-use property is underway where Sauceman’s Barbecue used to be, on West Boulevard and Hawkins Street along Tryon. It’ll have offices, apartments, 8,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and a 2-acre green space called Wilmore Centennial Park.

Office tenants signed on so far include FastGrowingTrees.com, USAA and Adams Beverages of NC.

110 East

What it is: 110 East is a a 23-story office tower at the East/West Station, in the area that’s currently a parking lot behind the Manchester.

It’ll include 11,000 square feet of ground-floor retail.

Florida developer Stiles and California real estate firm Shorenstein plan to break ground on the 370,000-square-foot building sometime in the coming months.

1714 South Boulevard

What it is: White Point Partners is working with developer Greystar on a 24-story apartment tower at 1714 South Blvd., in the spot where the Rosemont property is.

The tower will have 324 apartments and approximately 15,000 square feet of ground floor retail.

Construction will begin in December and will wrap up sometime in 2024.

