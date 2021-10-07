CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte startup Popup Datez is using temperature-controlled tents to become “the Uber of dates”

By Lauren Levine Corriher
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 6 days ago
Charlotteans continue to look for safe ways to get off the couch as the pandemic persists. A new business called Popup Datez is using temperature-controlled tents to create a COVID-proof night (or day) out.

How it works: You describe the vision for your ideal date night, girls’ night out, birthday party, picnic, or proposal, and Popup Datez executes.

  • Packages include the setup of a temperature-controlled tent, furniture, and the decor necessary to create the vibe you’re looking for.
  • Events are BYOB, and you can bring in meals or snacks, too.
  • Their geo tent option holds up to 12 people and their bubble tent can fit up to four people.
  • You host the event in the location of your choice, whether that’s in your backyard, at a friend’s house, or at one of their six venues. This includes the rooftop of the Metropolitan in Midtown, which offers killer city views.

Why it matters: The business was created in January 2021, but the Popup Datez team is already putting on roughly four events a week, says CEO Ashley Blackmon, who founded the brand alongside business partner Arnett Banks.

  • Both Blackmon and Banks have finance backgrounds and see this venture as a way to “be less analytical and more creative.”
  • Based on the company’s success already, the demand for COVID-safe experiences is still high.

One of Blackmon’s most memorable recent efforts was putting together a surprise movie night for a couple’s third anniversary.

  • “I went with a cozy modular cream couch with blush and white soft throw pillows to match the rug below the coffee table. I loved pairing hanging hydrangeas with the dried pampas grass. It really brought elegance to this boho look,” she says.

The surprise was well-received.

“His wife stood in place for what seemed like minutes in complete and total shock. We see lots of tears in this business of spreading love and appreciation.”

Pricing: Cost varies based on exactly what you’re looking for, but Blackmon says the geo tent rents for about $500 and the bubble tent rents for less than $350.

What’s next: So far, Blackmon and Banks have worked with customers from Charlotte, Greensboro, Raleigh, and Atlanta (they’ve even worked with a few notable names) but the ultimate goal is to grow nationally and “become the Uber of dates.”

SPY

Visible Now Offers Unlimited Phone Plans for as Low as $25/Month – See the Latest Offers!

Sometimes, an offer sounds too good to be true. And right now Visible is offering unlimited data phone plans on a 5G network for just $40 a month. Better yet, if you sign up with friends or family, you can knock that price down to as low as $25 per month. When you sign up or switch to Visible wireless plans, you receive: Unlimited data Unlimited messaging Unlimited calls National 5G network 24/7 customer service Calls to Mexico + Canada included Unlimited hotspot usage And did we mention Visible is powered by Verizon’s 5G network? Basically, Visible has everything you’re looking for in a cell phone plan, plus tons...
CELL PHONES
WSOC Charlotte

Fintech giant looks to become Charlotte’s next public company

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — AvidXchange is set to become Charlotte’s next public company. The financial-technology firm filed for an initial public offering today for an unspecified amount. [ ALSO READ: Upscale entertainment venue headed to AvidXchange Music Factory ]. The filing lists AvidXchange’s maximum offering at $100 million, although subsequent entries...
