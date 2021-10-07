Charlotte startup Popup Datez is using temperature-controlled tents to become “the Uber of dates”
Charlotteans continue to look for safe ways to get off the couch as the pandemic persists. A new business called Popup Datez is using temperature-controlled tents to create a COVID-proof night (or day) out.
How it works: You describe the vision for your ideal date night, girls’ night out, birthday party, picnic, or proposal, and Popup Datez executes.
- Packages include the setup of a temperature-controlled tent, furniture, and the decor necessary to create the vibe you’re looking for.
- Events are BYOB, and you can bring in meals or snacks, too.
- Their geo tent option holds up to 12 people and their bubble tent can fit up to four people.
- You host the event in the location of your choice, whether that’s in your backyard, at a friend’s house, or at one of their six venues. This includes the rooftop of the Metropolitan in Midtown, which offers killer city views.
Why it matters: The business was created in January 2021, but the Popup Datez team is already putting on roughly four events a week, says CEO Ashley Blackmon, who founded the brand alongside business partner Arnett Banks.
- Both Blackmon and Banks have finance backgrounds and see this venture as a way to “be less analytical and more creative.”
- Based on the company’s success already, the demand for COVID-safe experiences is still high.
One of Blackmon’s most memorable recent efforts was putting together a surprise movie night for a couple’s third anniversary.
- “I went with a cozy modular cream couch with blush and white soft throw pillows to match the rug below the coffee table. I loved pairing hanging hydrangeas with the dried pampas grass. It really brought elegance to this boho look,” she says.
The surprise was well-received.
“His wife stood in place for what seemed like minutes in complete and total shock. We see lots of tears in this business of spreading love and appreciation.”
Pricing: Cost varies based on exactly what you’re looking for, but Blackmon says the geo tent rents for about $500 and the bubble tent rents for less than $350.
What’s next: So far, Blackmon and Banks have worked with customers from Charlotte, Greensboro, Raleigh, and Atlanta (they’ve even worked with a few notable names) but the ultimate goal is to grow nationally and “become the Uber of dates.”
