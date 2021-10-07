Charlotte startup Popup Datez is using temperature-controlled tents to become “the Uber of dates”

Charlotteans continue to look for safe ways to get off the couch as the pandemic persists. A new business called Popup Datez is using temperature-controlled tents to create a COVID-proof night (or day) out.

How it works: You describe the vision for your ideal date night, girls’ night out, birthday party, picnic, or proposal, and Popup Datez executes.

Packages include the setup of a temperature-controlled tent, furniture, and the decor necessary to create the vibe you’re looking for.

Events are BYOB, and you can bring in meals or snacks, too.

Their geo tent option holds up to 12 people and their bubble tent can fit up to four people.

You host the event in the location of your choice, whether that’s in your backyard, at a friend’s house, or at one of their six venues. This includes the rooftop of the Metropolitan in Midtown, which offers killer city views.

Why it matters: The business was created in January 2021, but the Popup Datez team is already putting on roughly four events a week, says CEO Ashley Blackmon, who founded the brand alongside business partner Arnett Banks.

Both Blackmon and Banks have finance backgrounds and see this venture as a way to “be less analytical and more creative.”

Based on the company’s success already, the demand for COVID-safe experiences is still high.

One of Blackmon’s most memorable recent efforts was putting together a surprise movie night for a couple’s third anniversary.

“I went with a cozy modular cream couch with blush and white soft throw pillows to match the rug below the coffee table. I loved pairing hanging hydrangeas with the dried pampas grass. It really brought elegance to this boho look,” she says.

The surprise was well-received.

“His wife stood in place for what seemed like minutes in complete and total shock. We see lots of tears in this business of spreading love and appreciation.”

Pricing: Cost varies based on exactly what you’re looking for, but Blackmon says the geo tent rents for about $500 and the bubble tent rents for less than $350.

What’s next: So far, Blackmon and Banks have worked with customers from Charlotte, Greensboro, Raleigh, and Atlanta (they’ve even worked with a few notable names) but the ultimate goal is to grow nationally and “become the Uber of dates.”

