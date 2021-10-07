CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Content Creators Should Have VOYR On Their Radar

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. As a content creator, you have many options for how to support your living. You can either offer exclusive content or boost your reputation in order to become eligible with brand sponsorship opportunities- but what if there is one platform that gives both creators AND consumers roles at helping out their community?

mediapost.com

TikTok Specialty Agency Launches Scholarship Program For Content Creators

LINK Agency, a creative shop specializing in TikTok advertising, has launched a "scholarship program" to train creators in optimizing the platform. The six-month program will school three “budding ‘TikTokers’” on the state-of-the-art expertise developed by LINK. LINK founders Francisco Lopes and Francisco Schmidberger, along with an industry leader committee, will...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
mixonline.com

Shure, Futuresource Team on Content Creator Study

Chicago, IL (September 29, 2021)—With the continued rise of streaming, podcasting, social media and prosumer production equipment, not to mention last year’s pandemic lockdowns providing ample free time for many, content creation has become a past time for many. That’s not merely anecdotal observation, however; a new research study by Shure and UK-based market research and consulting company Futuresource has found that 2 in 5 people across the globe are content creators, with more than 40 million people in the world identifying specifically as working in audio.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

How Content Creators and Influencers Can Leverage Crypto

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. Content creators and influencers are finding new ways to monetize their intellectual property, image and likeness, and increasingly this involves blockchain and cryptocurrency. The adoption of this new technology is creating a paradigm shift in how money flows through the entertainment industry’s ecosystem.
MARKETS
freightwaves.com

Content creators versus artificial intelligence — Cyberly

Many creatives have felt rather safe from the robotic takeover that has already touched so many other industries. But with new artificial intelligence tools creeping their way into the creative arts market, it may soon be difficult to tell the difference between humans and robots when it comes to audio creation, video production or writing.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

HeatingUp Launches Video Challenge Platform to Let Creators Cash in on Their Content

The creator economy is a booming industry, currently valued at over $100 billion. But according to a recent study, only 5% of creators are making content as their full-time gig — meaning the vast majority are amateur creators trying to make some extra cash doing something they love. HeatingUp is pledging to support this “middle class” of creators with its video challenge platform, dubbed “The Creator Fund for Everyone.”
INTERNET
Entrepreneur

Why Should You Shouldn't Underestimate Content Writing

In the seven years that I have been running Write Right, catering to small- and medium-sized enterprises with their everyday needs of creative and technical content, I have realized one thing: Content should never be underestimated. Content writing is a craft in itself. Providing digital and print content for a...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
lanthorn.com

Which is more influential – money or content creators?

The former half of “Gen Z” has a unique experience made of a social media-less childhood combined with an adulthood where Twitter, Instagram and YouTube are practically inescapable. Whether it’s watching a YouTube video for class, scrolling through Instagram to keep up with Laker life, or mindlessly refreshing Twitter; there’s no hiding from the shadow of digital content consumption attached to our feet. The most dominant of these platforms is YouTube, which is visited by 77% of 15-25 year-olds daily in America.
TV & VIDEOS
imore.com

Joby announces PodZilla, a flexible tripod for newbie content creators

The Joby PodZilla is a flexible tripod that comes in medium and large configurations. Kit options are available, bringing accessories into the mix. Joby, a company famous for its mounts, tripods, and camera accessories, is out with a new flexible tripod by the name of PodZilla. Available in medium and large sizes, the tripod is designed specifically for new content creators, as well as those who are looking to branch out a little without going full-bore with accessories like the GorillaPod.
TECHNOLOGY
firstsportz.com

Ocean Sharma joins Skylightz Gaming as a BGMI content creator and analyst

Skylightz Gaming, an organization based in Singapore who recently entered India by announcing their Battlegrounds Mobile India roster has added another popular personality of BGMI, Ocean Sharma as the team’s content creator and analyst. With several organizations hosting third party tournaments of Battlegrounds Mobile India, professional BGMI teams are making...
VIDEO GAMES
Phone Arena

Snapchat content creators are now eligible for cash prizes

In an attempt to compete with TikTok, Snap announced today a new incentive meant to motivate Snapchat users to produce and share content on its social network. Spotlight Challenges is the new feature used by the company to reward Snapchatters with cash prizes for creating top-performing content using specific Lenses, Sounds, or #Topics.
INTERNET
techaeris.com

beyerdynamic announces its PRO X series for content creators

Beyerdynamic is a giant in the audio industry and has made fantastic headphones and audio gear for a long time. The company has now introduced a new line of microphones and headphones aimed at creators, the PRO X series. Estimated reading time: 5 minutes. The tech industry has been putting...
ELECTRONICS
readwrite.com

Here’s Why You Should Use Video in Your E-Learning Content

Technology has undeniably shaped the tools we use to gain new knowledge. Long gone are the days where learning meant spending hours at the local library or attending long lectures. In today’s age, both companies and educators work alongside video creators to help deliver information in video format that makes...
TECHNOLOGY
firstsportz.com

Top 5 Best Female Free Fire Content Creators For October 2021

Garena’s battle royale title Free Fire has an enormous community of content creators and casters with millions of followers worldwide. Here in this article, we will take a look at the top 5 best female Free Fire content creators for October 2021. Free Fire has witnessed a huge boost in...
VIDEO GAMES
Goshen News

TECH TALK WITH MIKE: Why you should optimize social media content

The benefits of social media marketing are many for businesses today. For one, more than four billion people in the global population now use social media. Therefore, marketing without a social media presence is akin to leaving money on the table. Moreover, social media provides unmatched exposure and can be the easiest way to break into a new market.
GOSHEN, IN
dotesports.com

TSM signs Nokokopuffs as a content creator

Apex Legends Twitch streamer Nokokopuffs has signed with TSM as a content creator, he revealed earlier today. Noko, or Koko as he’s often called by fans, has been streaming for six years and has 280,000 followers on Twitch. On stream, Noko is known for his big energy and top-tier gameplay,...
VIDEO GAMES

