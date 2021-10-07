Why Content Creators Should Have VOYR On Their Radar

The Joby PodZilla is a flexible tripod that comes in medium and large configurations. Kit options are available, bringing accessories into the mix. Joby, a company famous for its mounts, tripods, and camera accessories, is out with a new flexible tripod by the name of PodZilla. Available in medium and large sizes, the tripod is designed specifically for new content creators, as well as those who are looking to branch out a little without going full-bore with accessories like the GorillaPod.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO